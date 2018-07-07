Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Oklahoma City mayor declares July 7 'Paul George Day'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    07 Jul 2018, 07:21 IST
George-Paul-USNews-Getty-FTR
Paul George

Oklahoma City is celebrating the return of Paul George.

The 28-year-old forward officially signed a multi-year contract to remain with the Thunder, the team announced on Friday.

The deal runs for four seasons and is worth $137million, according to a report from ESPN.

Following the announcement, Oklahoma City mayor David Holt declared Saturday, July 7 'Paul George Day' in honour of the forward’s commitment to the city.

George averaged 21.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 2017-18, his first season with the Thunder. He also shot 40.1 per cent from three-point range and dished out 3.3 assists per contest.

George, a five-time All-Star, was originally selected by the Pacers with the 10th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent seven seasons in Indiana before he was traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in July 2017.

The Thunder finished last season with a 48-34 record and earned the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Oklahoma City fell to the Jazz in six games in the first round.

NBA Free Agency: The Oklahoma City Thunder Make NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 1st July - LeBron James signs...
RELATED STORY
Paul George Free Agency: 5 possible destinations for...
RELATED STORY
On Basketball: LA will still be there for Paul George
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Paul George to return to OKC; Chris Paul...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-Up: July 3 - Dwight Howard & Jeff...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: PG13 to OKC - 5 Biggest Losers
RELATED STORY
8 teams that Paul George can play for in 2018-19 and beyond 
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us