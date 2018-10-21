Oladipo scores 25 points to lead Pacers past Nets 132-112

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 21 Oct 2018, 07:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 132-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Kyle O'Quinn came off the bench and scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic and Tyreke Evans each scored 15 points for the Pacers (2-1), who bounced back following a 118-101 loss at Milwaukee on Friday, the first night of a back-to-back.

Joe Harris and Caris LeVert each scored 19 points for the Nets (1-2), who have lost seven straight at Indiana.

The Pacers used a quick 13-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to pull away.

O'Quinn scored back-to-back baskets, Oladipo made a 3-pointer, and Evans scored twice, including a layup, to give the Pacers a 122-99 lead with 6:01 remaining.

The Pacers went on a 14-3 run to close out the first half and led 67-58 at halftime.

The Pacers led by as many as eight points in the first quarter after scoring eight straight with two jumpers by Cory Joseph, a 3-pointer by Oladipo and a free throw by Evans that made it 33-25 with 44.5 seconds remaining in the period.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Robions Kurucs had layups to make it 33-29 at the end of the first quarter.

TIP INS

Nets: Kurucs needed assistance going to the locker room after injuring his left ankle with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. . F Treveon Graham, who strained his left hamstring in Friday's 107-105 win over the New York Knicks, was out. . G Shabazz Napier (right hamstring sprain), and forwards Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (personal reasons), DeMarre Carroll (right ankle arthroscopy) and Alan Williams (right ankle sprain) were out agains the Pacers.

Pacers: O'Quinn also had eight rebounds and two blocked shots. . F Domantas Sabonis was out with a bruised right knee and F TJ Leaf was out with a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Cleveland on Wednesday for the second of three road games.

Pacers: At Minnesota on Monday for the first of three straight games on the road.