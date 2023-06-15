"One of the greatest redemption stories in basketball" - Ja Morant can 'still be the face of the NBA' per Jay Williams

Following the recent gun showcase on Instagram Live a month ago, Ja Morant is awaiting what form of punishment the league will place on him.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Jay Williams spoke on the segment to talk about how Ja Morant still has a chance to redeem himself.

"[Ja Morant] has a chance to be one of the greatest redemption stories in basketball," Williams said. "If you do the things, as relates to therapy, and taking care of your mental health correctly, make sure that your mind is set, can make you the best player you can be, you have a chance to still be the face of the NBA."

Despite the severity of Morant's off-court altercations, he is still regarded as one of the best players to watch today. With how much of a highlight reel Ja Morant is on the court, the league will find a way to slowly get him back on track. League punishments will always be strictly exercised today but the fact remains that available superstars are beneficial for the NBA.

Morant was suspended around March this year for a similar incident, but that time he was inside a VIP section at the strip club with a gun on him.

There were also added public incidents, wherein he got into fights and problematic scenarios that place the league's reputation in jeopardy.

He was able to return to playing basketball, following the first offense of the gun incident. However, not long after losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Lakers, he did the same action that got him into trouble the first time.

Despite the questionable antics, Ja Morant had another quality regular season

During the 2022-23 regular season, Ja managed to play in 61 games, more than last year's total, while playing 31.9 minutes per game. Despite a decrease in shooting efficiency, Morant still averaged 26.2 points per game (46.6% shooting, including 30.7% from 3-point range), 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds

The Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) finished the season as second in the Western Conference standings. They ranked 11th in offensive ratings at 114.7 and third in defensive ratings at 110.7.

In the Western Conference Quarterfinals series against LeBron James and the Lakers, Ja Morant showed out. Despite the hand injury, he still averaged 24.6 ppg (42.5% shooting, including 41.9% from 3-point range), 7.0 apg, and 6.8 rpg.

Morant had his best performance of the series in Game 2, following the hand injury he sustained in Game 1. He dropped 45 points (13-of-26 shooting, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range), 13 assists, and 9 rebounds.

