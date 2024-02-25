Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

The Orlando Magic visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at the State Farm in Atlanta, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Hawks leading 2-1, and included in the NBA's 10-game slate.

The Magic, 32-25, hold the sixth spot in the East and are coming off a 112-109 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in the first night of a back-to-back. It was a complete team effort, with eight players in double-digit points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks, 24-32, have fallen to the tenth spot in the East, dropping their previous game 121-123 to the Toronto Raptors at home on Friday. Trae Young struggled with 11 points, three rebounds and seven assists with a -6 net rating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports Florida for home and away coverage.

Viewers can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

Spread: Magic -1 vs. Hawks +1.5

Moneyline: Magic -115 vs. Hawks -102

Total over and under: Magic O 226 vs. Hawks U 226

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks preview

In their last encounter on Jan. 17, the Atlanta Hawks emerged victorious, with Dejounte Murray hitting a crucial 17-footer as time expired to clinch the game.

The Hawks showcased efficient shooting, hitting 51.3% of their shots from the field and excelling at the free-throw line by making 20 of 22 attempts (90.9%). However, their 23 turnovers kept Orlando competitive .

Magic average 111.8 points per game, ranking 26th in the league, and shoots 47.4%, which places them 15th. From 3-point range, they shoot 35.1 percent, ranking 26th, and convert 75.8 percent of their free-throw attempts, ranking 26th.

The Magic average 42.7 rebounds per game, placing them 22nd, along with 24.9 assists (24th) and 14.6 turnovers per game 23rd). They have won eight of their previous 10 outings, including a three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Hawks allow 123.9 points per game, ranking 29th in the league, allowing opponents to shoot 50.2 % from the field, placing them 29th, which could be attributed to their worst-ranked defensive rating.

From the 3-point range, opponents shoot 38.7% against them, ranking 28th. The Hawks give up 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd, and average 4.5 blocks per game (25th) and 7.5 steals per game (15th). They commit 18.7 fouls per game, which ranks them tenth.

The Hawks have split their previous 10 outings and lost three straight.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

The Magic will start Markelle Fultz at PG, Jalen Suggs at SG, Franz Wagner at SF, Paolo Banchero at SF and Wendell Carter Jr. at center.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will start Dejounte Murray at PG, Bogdan Bogdanvoic at SG, Saddiq Bey at PF, Jalen Johnson at PF and Clint Capela at center.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Dejounte Murray has averaged 21.5 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 3-pointers. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 points and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Paolo Banchero has averaged 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 22.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks predictions

The Magic are favored to win despite playing on the road, with a slight margin, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -1 point spread and -115 on the money line.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are expected to go under the total point mark of 226.5, while the Magic are favored to go over the 226.5 mark. With Young not playing, the Hawks' offense could take a significant dip.