Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of 12 NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Magic leading the series 3-0. The most recent win, 112-92, came on Mar. 19.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Apr. 5.

The Magic hold a 62-59 all-time advantage against the Hornets. Orlando won the most recent game between the two teams, behind Cole Anthony’s 21 points off of the bench. Charlotte, meanwhile, was led by Brandon Miller’s 21 points and seven rebounds.

The Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for Friday at the Spectrum Center.

The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports SE-CHA and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (-700) vs. Hornets (+500)

Spread: Magic (-11.5) vs. Hornets (+11.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o206) vs. Hornets -110 (u206)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Magic (45-31) are fourth in the East and have won three in a row. They are just ahead of the New York Knicks and lead the season series.

Even if the two teams were to swap places, they will meet each other in the first round of the playoffs. Orlando most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-108 on Wednesday.

The Hornets (18-58), meanwhile, are 13th in the East and have lost four on the trot. They are out of playoff consideration and are likely planning for the upcoming draft. Charlotte lost 89-86 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Brandon Miller had 21 points.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Magic listed only Caleb Houston (ankle) as questionable in their injury report. With an otherwise healthy roster, Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and Moritz Wagner.

As per the Hornets’ injury report on Wednesday, Amari Bailey (illness), LaMelo Ball (right ankle), Seth Curry (right ankle), Cody Martin (left ankle), Vasilije Micic (right shoulder), Nick Richards (right plantar fascia), Miles Bridges (right wrist) and Mark Williams (low back) were out.

Charlotte coach Steve Clifford should start:

PG: Tre Mann SG: Brandon Miller SF: Davis Bertans PF: JT Thor C: Grant Williams

Charlotte’s key substitutes should be Aleksej Pokusevski, Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith Jr.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points. He should easily get to that mark against the injury-laden Hornets.

Brandon Miller has an over/under of 17.5 points. With most of the regular starters out, Miller has to lead the offense and should end the game with more than 17.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Magic on the road and understandably so. Orlando has been the better team the entire season, while Charlotte’s injuries only exacerbates things.

The Magic should cover the spread for a win, while the Hornets could find it extremely difficult to score against Orlando’s defense. The game should have under 206 points.