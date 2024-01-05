Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The reeling Orlando Magic take on the sizzling-hot Denver Nuggets on Friday. Orlando is on a three-game losing streak and won just once in their last five games. Their latest setback was an overtime loss (138-135) loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are still basking from their incredible 18-point come-from-behind win over the Golden State Warriors less than 24 hours ago. Nikola Jokic showed why he’s arguably the best player in the NBA by draining a 39-foot 3-pointer winner at the buzzer.

Denver will be at home but might be sluggish following their lung-busting win over the Dubs.

Orlando’s difficult situation got even tougher with the loss of Franz Wagner, the team’s second-leading scorer.

The German star injured his ankle in the loss to the Kings. Paolo Banchero had a career-high 43 points versus Sacramento and will hope to sustain that form against the defending champs.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Orlando Magic (19-15) vs. Denver Nuggets (25-11)

Date and Time: Jan. 5, 2024 | 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, CO

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Game preview

Franz Wagner played only five minutes after spraining his ankle in the loss to the Kings. Without him, Paolo Banchero stepped up and delivered perhaps his best game of the season.

Orlando showed that it can compete against Sacramento. The young Magic will have to prove they can do it on the road versus the defending champs.

The Nuggets are on a modest two-game winning streak but have lost just twice in their last 13 games.

The trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are showing why Denver is a heavy favorite to repeat. The Nuggets, though, shouldn’t overlook the undermanned and young Magic team.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley will have to adjust in Wagner’s absence. Wendell Carter Jr. is also questionable. Goga Bitadze retains his starting center role if Carter remains out, while Chuma Okeke could take over the German’s spot.

Paolo Banchero, Garry Harris and Jalen Suggs should be part of the first five.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, haven’t submitted yet their injury report. If coach Mike Malone is not holding out his best player, the usual starters should open the game.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are expected to line up for tip-off.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions

The moneyline for the Magic is +375 while it’s -500 for the Nuggets. Orlando is a +10.0 underdog on the road.

The Nuggets might be playing the second night of a back-to-back set, but the Magic will not have Franz Wagner. Orlando will need another explosion from Paolo Banchero to compete. The Magic won in their first meeting but the Nuggets will be ready for some revenge.

Denver could extend Orlando’s losing streak and win against the spread.