Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 4, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons matchup is part of the huge nine-game slate of the NBA prepared for basketball fans on February 4. This is the second time both teams will face each other in the 2023-24 NBA season and the Magic has won over the Pistons three times in a row entering their next matchup.

The Orlando Magic is regaining their winning momentum with consecutive victories over the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. Currently standing eighth in the NBA Eastern Conference, they hold a record of 26-23.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons find themselves at the bottom of the NBA Eastern Conference standings, aiming to secure their seventh win of the season. Following a noteworthy victory against the OKC Thunder, they experienced consecutive losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons game will take place inside the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, February 4. The tip-off happens at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be aired live on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports Florida. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy either television feeds through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Magic (-250) vs Pistons (+210)

Spread: Magic -6.5 (-110) vs +6.5 Pistons (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic (u226.5) vs Pistons (o226.5)

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

The Detroit Pistons are missing the services of forward Isaiah Stewart and he is expected to recover by mid-February. Mike Muscala is also out as he needs to nurse his concussion.

On the other side of the fence, the Orlando Magic have a complete roster in this upcoming game and have no injuries to report.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted lineups

Having a complete roster, the Orlando Magic will field Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs as the starting backcourt. The rest of the starting five are Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

The Detroit Pistons have been going with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey as guards while Jalen Duren occupies the center position. Bojan Bogdanovic is also part of the starting five while Kevin Knox II has been filling in for Isaiah Stewart as the stretch four.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Cade Cunningham is given a 20.5 NBA prop for this game. Since returning from an injury, he has not gone over and the trend is going down. It will be a risk to put him over as he has been more involved in dishing out assists for his teammates.

26.5 is the NBA prop for Paolo Banchero and the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year had not gone over in the last two games. Like Cunningham, he likes to get his teammates involved so it is much safer not to put him over.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Orlando Magic are the favored team in this matchup with the Detroit Pistons but the spread of 6.5 points should not be covered. The Pistons have been keeping their recent games close but still lose the game. The total should be under just like in their recent matchup this season.

