Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Betting Tips | November 19, 2023

The Orlando Magic travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers in an NBA regular season game on Sunday, Nov. 19. It will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, even as both teams look to continue their winning runs.

The Magic are coming off back-to-back wins against the Chicago Bulls, both at the United Center in Chicago, and now look to continue their Midwest winning run in Indianapolis

The Pacers, on the other hand, split its two-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, winning the tail end of the series, 132-126, and now will travel back home to host the Magic.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The game between the Orlando Magic, currently at 7-5, and Indiana Pacers, at 7-4, will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. While there is no national television broadcast for the game, you can watch it live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+165) vs Pacers (-185)

Spread: Magic +5.0 (-110) vs Pacers -5.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic (o234.0) vs Pacers (u234.0)

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Orlando Magic won three of their last four games to put them in a position to contend for a playoff spot early on. Coach Jamahl Mosley said after the two-game set against the Chicago Bulls that he is "proud of this group."

The Orlando Magic are having a solid start to their season without key players Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr., who are nursing knee and hand injuries, respectively, and they could even welcome back Jalen Suggs, who is listed as "probable" amid his knee injury.

However, Orlando's next assignment is no less than the NBA's highest-scoring team right now in Indiana at 126.5 points per game, and the home fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse would love to see that high-octane offense again.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Against the Indiana Pacers, the Orlando Magic will likely go with its starting unit against the Chicago Bulls: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Goga Bitadze, Gary Harris and Anthony Black, although Cole Anthony could get the start instead of Black and Jalen Suggs could start in place of Harris.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are expected to start Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Bruce Brown and Tyrese Haliburton against Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Key Players, Betting Tips

Tyrese Haliburton is having a sensational season so far for the Pacers, averaging 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His combined averages in points and assists (totaling 37.2 so far) exceed the projected sum of 35.5. However, Draft Kings and FanDuel opened their betting lines with contrasting takes on how Haliburton will meet the projection.

On the other hand, Franz Wagner has been playing inspired basketball for the Magic since helping Germany win the FIBA Basketball World Cup during the offseason. He leads the Magic in scoring with 18.5 points per game. However, it is below his prop average of 19.5, and FanDuel is suggesting his numbers could dip a bit since they continue their road trip.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Pacers as minus-185 favorites to beat the Magic (plus-165 underdogs), which is given since it will be played in Indianapolis.

However, since the Magic are fresh from back-to-back road wins, the game is projected to be somehow close, with the Pacers just favored to win by five points.

At the moment, siding with one team this early is tricky since Indiana won four of its last five games, all the more that it's a battle between an offensive-minded club and a defensive-minded team.