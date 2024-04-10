Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024

The Orlando Magic continue to slog through an exacting road trip with a stop in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Orlando, which is tied with the hosts at 1-1, can go ahead in the season series before their final showdown four nights later. The Magic are win-needy as they are desperately clinging on to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 104-91 less than 24 hours ago but the victory came at a great cost. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t finish the game due to a strained left calf. No update has been given about the injury but he is not suiting up for the Bucks on Wednesday night.

The Magic’s 118-106 loss slid them to a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers and just barely ahead of the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed. If Orlando stumbles versus the Bucks and remains in a hole, it could drop to the hellish play-in tournament.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Fiserv Forum will host the Orlando Magic versus Milwaukee Bucks tussle. WMLW The M and Bally Sports Florida will air the game live locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (-115) vs. Bucks (-105)

Spread: Magic (-1.0) vs. Bucks (+1.0)

Total (O/U): Magic (o216.0 -110) vs. Bucks (u216.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

The Orlando Magic came out flat against the Houston Rockets in their last game and couldn’t get out of the hole they fell in. They desperately tried to overhaul Houston’s lead but fell short. Orlando can’t afford another slow start on the road and not get punished by the Bucks even if Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play.

The Milwaukee Bucks ended a worrying four-game losing skid with a little bit of help from the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo’s injury wasn’t punished by Boston who held out some of their best players and rode on the second-stringers for long stretches in the game.

The Bucks will not get the same accommodation when they play the win-needy visitors from Florida. Milwaukee will have to go all-out for a win to defend its home court.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Wendell Carter Jr., PG - Markelle Fultz, PF - Paolo Banchero, SG - Gary Harris and SG - Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has been quite flexible with his substitutions. Depending on how the game is going, one of Mo Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Joe Ingles and Cole Anthony could come in early.

PF - Bobby Portis, SF - Khris Middleton, C - Brook Lopez, PG - Patrick Beverley and PG - Damian Lillard could open the game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Malik Beasley, who has been relegated to the bench for Beverley, could be the first reserve to come in. A.J. Green is another candidate to take out one of Doc Rivers' starters.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Damian Lillard has a 26.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. “Dame Time” is averaging 29.5 PPG this month despite a 12-point stinker against Boston. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, expect him to carry the Bucks’ scoring load and get over his points prop.

Paolo Banchero gets a 23.5 over/under points prop. Banchero has sizzled in March, averaging 25.8 PPG after norming 20.8 PPG last month. Like Lillard, Banchero will have to push his team to the win by putting up buckets. He is likely to top his points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Magic and the Bucks have struggled recently. Milwaukee’s home-court edge and experience in high-stakes games might just be enough to eke out a win against its young and inexperienced visitors.