Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Jan. 9, a game that Minnesota won 113-92.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 2.

The Magic lead the all-time series 43-25 against the Timberwolves. Minnesota won the most recent matchup behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Paolo Banchero had 18 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

The Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2, at Target Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+240) vs. Timberwolves (-300)

Spread: Magic (+7.5) vs. Timberwolves (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o212) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u212)

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Magic (25-23) are eighth in the East and won their most recent game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Banchero, who was recently announced as an All-Star reserve, had 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the 108-98 win. Orlando has struggled on the road with a 10-16 record and it won’t be easy in Minnesota.

After years of rebuilding, the Timberwolves seem to have finally come off age and are first in the West with a 34-14 record. They are on a two-game win streak. The first was a statement win against Western Conference contenders OKC Thunder (107-101). Minnesota then dispatched the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks 121-87 on Wednesday.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

As per ESPN, the Magic have only one player on their injury report. Gary Harris is listed as probable with a calf injury. With a fairly healthy roster, Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Jaylen Clark remains out for the Timberwolves with an Achilles injury. Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game, which is on par with his season average of 25.5 points. Edwards had just nine points against the Mavericks, hence, he is expected to come out firing on Friday and end the game with over 25.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points. After being selected for his first All-Star game, Banchero should be high on confidence Friday. Expect some of that confidence to rub off in his performance and for him to score over 21.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Timberwolves are favored at home and rightly so. They are the Western Conference leaders for a reason and they have proven this season that they can hold their own against any team in the NBA. Minnesota should cover the spread for a win Friday.

Both teams are known for their defensive prowess. However, the team total of 212 should be breached with players such as Towns, Edwards, Banchero and Suggs taking to the court.

