Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 15, 2024

The New York Knicks will take on the Orlando Magic at home in an NBA regular season game on Monday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams in the 2023-2024 NBA season.

The Knicks won six of their last seven games, with the most recent one against the Memphis Grizzlies (106-94) on the road. Meanwhile, the Magic lost their last three games, the most recent defeat came against the OKC Thunder (112-100).

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Magic (21-18) and the Knicks (23-16), currently in eighth and seventh places in the Eastern Conference, respectively, will face off on Monday at 3 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will be aired on Bally Sports Florida in Orlando and MSG Network in New York City with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+240) vs Knicks (-300)

Spread: Magic +7.0 (-110) vs Knicks -7.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 221.5

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Preview

Both teams first faced off this season on Dec. 29 with the Magic prevailing, 117-108. Moreover, the Magic have won their last two head-to-head meetings overall.

However, that was before the Knicks brought in OG Anunoby, Precious, Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors in a trade.

Since then, the Knicks won six of their last seven games, catapulting them back in contention for an outright playoff spot.

Meanwhile, after showing promises early this season, the Magic are entering the game on a three-game losing streak that pulled them down to number eight in the East standings.

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups

Jalen Brunson missed the Knicks' last game against the Grizzlies due to a left calf contusion, but word is spreading that he could play against the Magic. Brunson is currently listed as "questionable" for the said game.

If Jalen Brunson indeed makes a return, coach Tom Thibodeau could have a hard time deciding who will be brought back to the second unit since Miles McBride (19 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (13) played the last time out.

The projection is Jalen Brunson will return in place of Miles McBride in the starting unit, and he will rejoin OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz is expected to return to the Magic after sitting out their last game against the Thunder. He will rejoin Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Caleb Houstan, and Giga Bitadze.

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Key players, betting tips

Markelle Fultz's return could favor Jalen Suggs, who has gone over the 11.5 points prop in six of his last 10 games.

Draft Kings projects Fultz to go over his prop again, although Fan Duel has an opposing view about it.

Meanwhile, assuming he makes a return, Jalen Brunson is projected to go over his prop by Fan Duel, but Draft Kings thinks he could struggle a bit in his comeback.

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Knicks as -300 favorites over the Magic (+240 underdogs). The Knicks are also -7.0 favorites to beat the Magic at home.

However, Fultz's return could be a huge help for the Magic as they look to break their dry spell, and take note too that they won their last two head-to-head clashes. The suggestion is to bet on the Knicks but by a closer margin.

