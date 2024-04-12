Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 12, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of the 15 NBA games scheduled for Friday, as all the 30 teams will be in action on the same day. This will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Philly leading the series 2-0. The Sixers won the previous game 124-109 on Jan. 19.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 12.

The Magic hold a 80-51 all-time advantage against the 76ers. Philadelphia won the most recent game between the two teams behind Tyrese Maxey’s 32 points, five assists, three steals, and a block. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 25 points and 11 rebounds off of the bench.

The Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for Friday, April 12, at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+250) vs. 76ers (-310)

Spread: Magic (+7.5) vs. 76ers (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o212.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u212.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Magic (46-34) are fifth in the East and have lost two straight. The 76ers (45-35) are seventh in the same conference and are on a six-game win streak. This game will be crucial as Philly can tie Orlando’s record with a win. The 76ers would move above the Magic in the standings as they have already won the season series between the two teams.

Orlando most recently suffered a 117-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero had 20 points, while Cole Anthony scored 23 points off of the bench.

The Sixers beat the Detroit Pistons 120-102 on Tuesday. Joel Embiid was back to his MVP form with 37 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Magic listed just Franz Wagner as questionable for Friday’s game with an ankle injury. With an otherwise healthy roster, Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Caleb Houstan PF: Paolo Banchero C: Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic’s key substitutes should be Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black and Moritz Wagner.

The Sixers listed Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), Kyle Lowry (knee) and KJ Martin (toe) as questionable for the game. They should, however, play as a win could guarantee postseason contention without being a part of the play-in tournament. Robert Covington continues to be out with a knee injury. Philly coach Nick Nurse should start:

PG: Tyrese Maxey SG: Kyle Lowry SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. PF: Tobias Harris C: Joel Embiid

Philly’s key substitutes should be Cameron Payne, De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Nicolas Batum.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 22.5 points. He averages 22.5 points for the season and should reach that mark on Friday as he tries to get a pivotal win for Orlando.

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 31.5 points. No one gets to the free-throw line more than Embiid and he might use that tactic on Friday to score more than 31.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The 76ers are favored to win at home. This is a huge game with critical seeding implications. Expect this to be a tough game with Philly getting a narrow win. The Sixers could find it difficult to cover the spread. As two great defensive units will lock horns, the team total should be under 212.5 points.