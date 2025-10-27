Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview and Prediction - Oct. 27 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Monday. The Magic are off to a 1-2 start and are 11th in the East, while the Sixers are second in the same conference with a 2-0 record.

The two teams have faced each other in 136 regular-season games so far, with Orlando holding a lopsided 83-53 advantage. They faced off four times last season, as the Magic won the series 3-1.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Odds, Betting Tips and Prediction

Money line: Magic -169, 76ers +153

Spread: Magic -4.5 (-104), 76ers +4.5 (-102)

Total over/under (o/u): Magic o225.5 (-109), 76ers u225.5 (-105)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

After winning the season opener against the Miami Heat, the Magic have dropped two straight games against the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. They most recently lost 110-98 to the Bulls on Saturday.

Paolo Banchero had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Franz Wagner had 17 points. Anthony Black had 19 points. The two losses are concerning as Orlando was perceived to be better than both teams. While it’s too early to raise any concerns, the Magic need to iron out any issues as the season moves ahead.

Moritz Wagner continues to be ruled out as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Sixers faced several questions prior to the season started because of the injury concerns they faced last season, which saw them finish 13th in the East. Could the roster keep up with Paul George’s absence to start the season? Or Joel Embiid’s questionable availability and minutes restriction?

If the first two games are any indication, the answer seems to be a resounding yes. Philly defeated the Boston Celtics 117-116 in the season opener, before then beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-121 on Saturday. Tyrese Maxey led the team with 28 points and nine assists, while Embiid had 20 points in just 20 minutes.

It will be interesting to see if the 76ers can keep up the good run, but rookie guard V.J. Edgecombe has shown flashes of brilliance, especially on his debut where he scored 34 points.

Philadelphia will be without George (knee), Embiid (knee), Jared McCain (thumb), Dominick Barlow (elbow) and Trendon Watford (hamstring) on Monday.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s

Magic

PG - Jalen Suggs, SG - Desmond Bane, SF - Franz Wagner, PF - Paolo Banchero, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

76ers

PG - Tyrese Maxey, SG - V.J. Edgecombe, SF - Quentin Grimes, PF - Kelly Oubre Jr., C - Adem Bona

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Tyrese Maxey is favored to score over 28.5 points.

Paolo Banchero is projected to have under 23.5 points.

Desmond Bane’s 3-pointers prop is set at 2.5 makes but he averages just 1.33 so far this season.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a win on the road. We expect the same because of Philly’s lack of depth and absence of key starters. While Maxey should have a good enough game, he likely won’t get enough help to carve out a win. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 225.5 points.

