Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 31, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs game is scheduled for January 31 along with nine other NBA games. The television broadcast will be handled by Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports Florida. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular options for those who prefer watching via online live stream.

This will be the first time that both teams meet in this inter-conference battle in the 2023-24 season. The Spurs have won against the Magic in six of their last seven meetings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Magic have slipped down to eighth place in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 24-23 and are coming off a 129-131 loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are last in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 10-37. After winning back-to-back games, they lost to the Washington Wizards in their last game by a margin of five points.

Moneyline: Magic (+205) vs Spurs (-170)

Spread: Magic -4.5 (-110) vs +4.5 Spurs (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic (u228.5) vs Spurs (o228.5)

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins are both marked as questionable by the Spurs' medical staff and will be game-time decisions. Sidy Cissoko and Charles Bassey are not expected to suit up.

Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz is listed as probable due to a knee injury and Gary Harris is still out with a calf injury for the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

Franz Wagner is back on the Magic's starting roster and he joins Jalen Suggs in the backcourt. The frontcourt starters consist of Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has been starting at center with Zach Collins injured. Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagne are the forwards while Tre Jones and Devin Vassell round out the starting five.

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has been living up to expectations and he is given an NBA prop of 25.5 points. He has been having a hard time going over that mark and would be a risk to bet on.

Last season's NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero is given the same NBA prop of 25.5 and his instinct is to get everyone involved. He often prefers to be passive and it would be a risk to pick him here.

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Spurs, even with the home-court advantage, are seen as the underdogs against the Magic. The total should go over while the spread of 4.5 points should be covered by the Spurs.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!