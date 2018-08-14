Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Packers QB Rodgers doesn't regret criticising team-mates

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    14 Aug 2018, 04:59 IST

Aaron-Rodgers-020118-USNews-Getty-FTR
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers said criticism of his Green Bay Packers team-mates was not personal but business heading into the NFL season.

Packers quarterback Rodgers was not pleased with the "p*** poor" performance of his young wide receivers during a practice session last week.

Green Bay packers star Rodgers insisted he has no regrets as the 34-year-old addressed those comments on Monday.

"I hope we're not that soft," Rodgers said. "I hope we can hear comments or read comments and not get offended by things.

"It's a professional environment; it's not a personal environment. The things I'm saying, I don't have some vendetta against any player."

Getting ready for preseason Game 2 #PITvsGB #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/jxtZrTx2r3
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 13, 2018

<script></script>

Rodgers, a 2-time NFL MVP and a Superbowl Champion from back in 2010, said he discussed the poor play because his top priority is winning games.

"I'm going to say and do the things that I feel like can advance us," Rodgers said. "It's going to be tough at some points. It's not a popularity contest all the time. Obviously, as a human, you like being liked and appreciated, but I'm trying to win games, because that's my job."

Rodgers added he was not looking for "some big response" from his team-mates.

"This is a professional environment," Rodgers said. "Like I said, I'm doing things that I feel like are in the best interest of the team from a leadership standpoint, and if no one else is going to stand up and criticise a bad practice, then maybe I need to be the one to do it. So, I did it."

The Packers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game on Thursday before opening their NFL campaign against the Chicago Bears on September 9.

Omnisport
NEWS
LeBron James' 5 BEST Teammates Ever
RELATED STORY
Packers LB Matthews suffers broken nose in charity...
RELATED STORY
History of basketball: 10 quirky facts you probably...
RELATED STORY
5 Parallels Between Some of the Greatest Personalities...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 31 to 40 on our...
RELATED STORY
The six 'Originals' in basketball history
RELATED STORY
"The MVP is a nice extra but the bigger picture was...
RELATED STORY
Basketball's Five Greatest Players of All-Time
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Fiery Ray Lewis enters Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us