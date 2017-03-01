PAOK and AEK edge first legs, EWE Baskets and Banvit tie
Greek clubs PAOK and AEK will take slender advantages into the second leg of their Basketball Champions League round-of-16 ties, while EWE Baskets and Banvit are locked at 82-82.
PAOK edged out Iberostar Tenerife 66-63 on Tuesday thanks in no small part to 15 points from Zanis Peiners and a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double from Keith Clanton.
But Tenerife finished strongly, with the outstanding Aaron Doornekamp's late three-pointer taking his tally to 19 on a night when he also claimed 12 rebounds and two assists.
It is also advantage AEK after the first leg, but they still face a big task to reach the quarter-finals despite defeating Monaco 69-68.
Dusan Sakota top scored with 20 points – including four three-pointers – but AEK were unable to get away from a Monaco side that boast an unbeaten home record this season, so will be confident of progressing in the principality next week.
Dusan Sakota from WAY downtown! #BasketballCL@AEKbcgr pic.twitter.com/doPVwXu4SR— #BasketballCL (@BasketballCL) February 28, 2017
Banvit trailed by 13 points in the final quarter in Oldenburg, but rallied to salvage a tie at EWE Baskets.
Jordan Theodore scored 13 of his 19 points in the last six minutes, while Gediminas Orelik led the way with a game-high 23 points for a Banvit side that have also not been defeated at home in this campaign.