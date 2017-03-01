PAOK and AEK edge first legs, EWE Baskets and Banvit tie

by Opta News 01 Mar 2017, 16:00 IST

Iberostar Tenerife's Aaron Doornekamp

Greek clubs PAOK and AEK will take slender advantages into the second leg of their Basketball Champions League round-of-16 ties, while EWE Baskets and Banvit are locked at 82-82.

PAOK edged out Iberostar Tenerife 66-63 on Tuesday thanks in no small part to 15 points from Zanis Peiners and a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double from Keith Clanton.

But Tenerife finished strongly, with the outstanding Aaron Doornekamp's late three-pointer taking his tally to 19 on a night when he also claimed 12 rebounds and two assists.

It is also advantage AEK after the first leg, but they still face a big task to reach the quarter-finals despite defeating Monaco 69-68.

Dusan Sakota top scored with 20 points – including four three-pointers – but AEK were unable to get away from a Monaco side that boast an unbeaten home record this season, so will be confident of progressing in the principality next week.

Banvit trailed by 13 points in the final quarter in Oldenburg, but rallied to salvage a tie at EWE Baskets.

Jordan Theodore scored 13 of his 19 points in the last six minutes, while Gediminas Orelik led the way with a game-high 23 points for a Banvit side that have also not been defeated at home in this campaign.