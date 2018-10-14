×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Patrick Baumann, rising star in Olympic circles, dies at 51

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    14 Oct 2018, 16:57 IST
AP Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball's world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics. He was 51.

Baumann "unexpectedly succumbed to a heart attack" in Buenos Aires despite getting immediate medical help, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said Sunday in a statement.

"Basketball has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend and our thoughts are with Patrick's wife and two children at this tragic time," the Switzerland based FIBA said.

Baumann was FIBA's top administrator for 15 years, and an International Olympic Committee member since 2007.

"We can hardly believe this terrible news," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. "We lose a young and sympathetic leader full of hope who was standing for the future of sport. Our thoughts are with his wife, his children and his family."

Flags will be flown at half-staff at IOC offices in Buenos Aires and its home city of Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC said a memorial will be held in the athlete village in Buenos Aires.

A lawyer from Switzerland, Baumann had taken an increasingly important role in Olympic circles.

He led an IOC panel evaluating the Paris and Los Angeles bids for the 2024 Olympics, and then took charge of overseeing preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The IOC appointed Baumann to the World Anti-Doping Agency executive board, and he was elected president of the global group of sports federations, known as GAISF.

At meetings last week on the sidelines of the Youth Olympics, Baumann updated IOC members on the Los Angeles Games and the 2020 Lausanne Youth Olympics. He was president of its organizing committee.

Baumann was key to developing the 3-on-3 urban version of basketball and pushing for its inclusion as an Olympic medal event.

He earned masters degrees from the Business School of the University of Chicago, and in sports administration from the University of Lyon in France.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 most memorable moments in Olympic basketball
RELATED STORY
10 facts that put MJ's GOAT status beyond reasonable doubt
RELATED STORY
5 Legendary performances of Kobe Bryant in NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
5 Worst Contracts Handed Out in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Tim Duncan: One of the most underappreciated legends in...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Dunkers who never participated in the Slam...
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals: Ranking LeBron James' 5 best games against...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Celtics starters of the past decade (2008-2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser Known Facts about the New York Knicks
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The top 10 international players 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us