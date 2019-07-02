Pau Gasol 'cannot wait to start training again'

Pau Gasol has joined the Milwaukee Bucks

Veteran free agent Pau Gasol is ready to get back on the court.

Gasol, who became a free agent on Sunday, wants to return to the NBA next season.

The 38-year-old told ESPN he was progressing well from the left foot procedure to repair a stress fracture that cost him the tail end of 2018-19.

"My recovery from surgery has been smooth and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August," Gasol said.

"I cannot wait to start training again."

The six-time All-Star was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs in March before he signed on with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol told a Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, in mid-June if his recovery goes well, he can "continue playing at a high level".

He previously stated he wants a chance to win a championship with the Bucks and has a strong desire to play in Milwaukee.

"Having continuity in the Bucks is something that I think would be positive and that I would like," Gasol said.

"I made the decision to leave San Antonio to join this project that I believe has real potential to win the NBA title. This season we were close."

Gasol wrapped up his 18th year in the NBA this past season and has won two titles as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol has career averages of 17 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.