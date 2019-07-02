×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pau Gasol 'cannot wait to start training again'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    02 Jul 2019, 09:42 IST
PauGasol - cropped
Pau Gasol has joined the Milwaukee Bucks

Veteran free agent Pau Gasol is ready to get back on the court.

Gasol, who became a free agent on Sunday, wants to return to the NBA next season.

The 38-year-old told ESPN he was progressing well from the left foot procedure to repair a stress fracture that cost him the tail end of 2018-19.

"My recovery from surgery has been smooth and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August," Gasol said.

"I cannot wait to start training again."

The six-time All-Star was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs in March before he signed on with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol told a Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, in mid-June if his recovery goes well, he can "continue playing at a high level".

He previously stated he wants a chance to win a championship with the Bucks and has a strong desire to play in Milwaukee.

"Having continuity in the Bucks is something that I think would be positive and that I would like," Gasol said.

Advertisement

"I made the decision to leave San Antonio to join this project that I believe has real potential to win the NBA title. This season we were close."

Gasol wrapped up his 18th year in the NBA this past season and has won two titles as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol has career averages of 17 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Advertisement
Bucks' Gasol to miss rest of NBA playoffs after foot surgery
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 29: DeMarcus Cousins could return for the NBA Finals, Marcus Smart back in action and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 30: Paul George could miss start of the 19/20 season, DeMarcus Cousins set for Finals return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 28: Steph Curry injury update, Andre Roberson set to finally return and more
RELATED STORY
Gasol exercises option, returning to Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 25: Andre Roberson to miss playoffs, Markelle Fultz remains out and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 31: Kevin Durant still missing for the Warriors, Damian Lillard playing through the pain barrier and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update, McCollum setback and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 27: Andre Roberson and Hamidou Diallo both out for the Thunder, DeMarcus Cousins update and more
RELATED STORY
Olympic Basketball: Men's All-Olympic team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us