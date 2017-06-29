Paul confirms Rockets trade with heartfelt farewell to Clippers

Chris Paul confirmed his trade to the Houston Rockets with a message to the Los Angeles Clippers fans.

All-Star point guard Chris Paul confirmed he has been traded to the Houston Rockets by posting an emotional farewell message to the Los Angeles Clippers fans on Wednesday.

Paul is set to link up with fellow superstar point guard James Harden in Houston following news of the blockbuster trade, which will see multiple players including Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker and Lou Williams - as well as a 2018 first-round pick - sent the other way by the Rockets.

And Paul posted on Twitter: "Unbelievable amount of emotions right now. I don't even know what to say. Lots of love and tears. I am so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game, this is the part no one can prepare you for."

"To the Los Angeles community and to CLIPPER NATION, I say THANK YOU!!! For the past (six) years you all have welcomed not only me but my family. We all love you."

Paul has enjoyed a stellar career since being drafted in 2005 by the then New Orleans Hornets, being selected for the All-Star game nine times and earning All-NBA First Team honours four times.