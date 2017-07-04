Paul Millsap: After no offer from Hawks, signing with Nuggets was simple

Veteran forward Paul Millsap would have liked to have stayed in Atlanta, but the Hawks did not make a play to re-sign him.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 03:05 IST

Paul Millsap did not necessarily want to leave the Atlanta Hawks, but suggested the decision made for him.

After not receiving a contract offer from the Hawks, the 32-year-old forward told the Atlanta Journal Constitution agreeing to sign with the Denver Nuggets was "pretty simple".

"Denver, they came and they’ve been wanting me for years. They made that known," Millsap said Monday.

"The presentation that they gave me, it felt comfortable, it felt real. At the end of the day it was going to be the team that I felt most comfortable with and Atlanta.

"Atlanta decided to go another direction. They didn’t want to make an offer. So it was pretty simple. Denver was the team."

After spending his first seven NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz, who picked him in the second round of the 2006 NBA Draft, Millsap was a four-time All-Star for the Hawks.

He will return to the Western Conference after agreeing to a reported three-year, $90million contract with the Nuggets.

While Millsap was disappointed the Hawks were not interested in re-signing him, he was "very appreciative" of the time he spent in Atlanta.

"The city of Atlanta has been unbelievable to me," Millsap said. "I know that they are probably a little disappointed, but I appreciated all the love that they showed to me.

"Atlanta is still going to be my summer place. My family is still going to be there. They’ve been great."