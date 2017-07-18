Paul Pierce signs contract to retire with the Boston Celtics

Paul Pierce spent the last four seasons with the Nets, Wizards and Clippers, but will retire a Boston Celtic after signing a contract.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 03:12 IST

Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce is ending his Hall of Fame-worthy career where it all started - at the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics announced on Monday that Pierce, 39, has signed a contract that will allow him to retire with the organisation.

Pierce spent his first 15 years in the league with Boston and was part of the team that won the NBA title in 2008.

"It's an honour to have this opportunity to once again call myself a Boston Celtic," Pierce said. "The organisation and city took me in and made me one of their own, and I couldn’t imagine ending my career any other way. I’m a Celtic for life.”

In 2013, Pierce signed with the Brooklyn Nets, where he played for one season. He then spent a season with the Washington Wizards before playing the last two years of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his his 19-year NBA career, Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 1,343 games.

“We’re honoured that Paul has chosen to retire as a Celtic. He is among the very best Celtics – a champion on and off the court,” said Celtics managing partner Wyc Grousbeck.

“We congratulate Paul on a Hall of Fame career, and look forward to seeing his number raised to the rafters of TD Garden.”