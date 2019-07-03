×
Pelicans' Williamson calls spacing in the NBA 'a dream come true'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Jul 2019, 06:04 IST
Zion-Williamson-USNews-040119-ftr-getty.jpg
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is enjoying the perks of playing in the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans star marvelled about the professional game's spacing and thinks it could be beneficial for him moving forward.

"I do like the spacing a lot more," Williamson told NBA.com on Tuesday. "[Defenders] can't really [just] stand in the paint, so it gives me a lot more room to operate.

"The three-point line does create more spacing, because everybody can shoot. You can't really help off too much, otherwise it's an open three. I love the spacing. It's almost like a dream come true for me. Because every time I attack the basket, there is space for me."

Williamson was selected with the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was a nightmare for opposing defenses during his freshman season at Duke. The 6-7 forward averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 68 per cent from the field during his lone year with the Blue Devils.

Although he was named Naismith National College Player of the Year in 2018-19, he feels some parts of his game are still underrated.

"I feel like I don't get enough credit for my low-post game," Williamson said. "I can attack off the wing, I can attack from up top, but in college it's a little different, because everyone can help over [defensively]. In the NBA, they can help over, but not really [as much], so I'm able to show more of my skill."

Williamson will play in his first game with the Pelicans on Friday in a summer league matchup against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will face off against his college team-mate and friend RJ Barrett, who was taken third overall in this year's draft.

