Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction & Betting Tips | Dec. 16, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season on Saturday. Behind Joel Embiid’s spectacular performances, the Sixers are on a five-game winning streak. They have won seven of their last nine games and will be looking to add the Hornets to their list of victims.

Charlotte’s status is the exact opposite of where Philly is. The home team has lost 7-9 games and is desperately looking to improve their record. Terry Rozier has been superb since LaMelo Ball went out with an injury but the Hornets are still looking for consistency from the others. It will be another tough night for them if they can’t play well on both ends of the floor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 76ers have been playing like a well-oiled machine. They are a mile ahead of everybody else in net rating and have seemingly just found their groove. It remains to be seen if Embiid will play on Saturday as Philadelphia will play the second night of a back-to-back.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-16)

Date and Time: December 16, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Preview: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

Philadelphia refused to be complacent when they took on the Detroit Pistons, owners of the worst record in the NBA, in their last two games. The 76ers executed on both ends of the floor and played with a sense of urgency. They are expected to do the same against the struggling Hornets.

Over its last three games, Charlotte has been quite competitive. They pushed the Miami Heat in back-to-back games before succumbing to the New Orleans Pelicans late on Friday. The Hornets’ injury-riddled lineup, though, will have another tall task at hand even if Joel Embiid sits out the game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups

If “The Process” is unavailable, Marcus Morris Sr. could start in his place. Nic Batum, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton are likely to start for coach Nick Nurse.

The Hornets could have Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards and Terry Rozier.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Joel Embiid leads the NBA in scoring with 33.8 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 34.5. Bettors get -120 for over and -110 for under. Embiid has gone over 34 points in five out of his last 10 games.

Charlotte’s poor defense and injury-riddled lineup might allow “The Process,” if he plays, to have a big night.

Terry Rozier is averaging 24.4 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 25.5. Bettors get -112 for over and -120 for under. “Scary Terry” has averaged 28.5 points in his last seven games. The Hornets badly need him to score and he could go over his points prop on Saturday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions

The moneyline for the 76ers is -390 while it’s +310 for the Hornets. Philadelphia is a -9.0 favorite on the road against Charlotte.

Philly has been all business this season. Through the James Harden saga, they’ve just been trying to play as best as they could. They showed such demeanor in back-to-back dismantling of the Detroit Pistons in their last two games.

The Philadelphia 76ers could blow past the Charlotte Hornets and win against the spread.