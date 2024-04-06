Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers travel West to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Philadelphia, which lost 115-109 last month, will be looking to even the season series. The 76ers will have a good chance of avenging the loss if Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are cleared to play.

The Grizzlies have long been eliminated from contending even the play-in tournament but they have relished the role of spoilers. They have won games in succession, including a 111-101 upset of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The hosts would be happy to complicate Philly’s goal of grabbing an outright playoff berth.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How the 76ers will perform will unquestionably depend on the availability of Embiid and Maxey. If both are ruled out, Memphis has already proven that it can beat the visitors.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, prediction and betting tips

FedExForum will host the rematch between the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies. Bally Sports SE-MEM and NBCSP+ will cover the game locally as it will not be on national TV. Basketball fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (-850) vs. Grizzlies (+575)

Spread: 76ers (-12.5) vs. Grizzlies (+12.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o209.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u209.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview

Even with Joel Embiid less than 100% and Tyrese Maxey battling through left hip tightness, the Philadelphia 76ers look threatening. Their availability will likely determine the result of the rematch between the Grizzlies. Both could suit up as the 76ers are looking to chase down the Indiana Pacers for the last guaranteed postseason ticket.

Expand Tweet

The Memphis Grizzlies are having fun playing free and fast. They are just going all out regardless of who is available to play. The hosts will be playing the back end of a back-to-back set but that will not matter. They celebrated wildly after beating the 76ers in Philly. One can only imagine the postgame scene if they shut out their visitors.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Nic Batum, C - Joel Embiid, PG - Kyle Lowry, PG - Tyrese Maxey and SF -Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely open the game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Buddy Hield’s floor-spacing threat will be needed for Philly's stars to operate. He is likely coming in first, likely taking off Lowry.

F - Jake LaRavia, F - GG Jackson, C - Trey Jemison, G - Jordan Goodwin and G - Scotty Pippen Jr. will probably start for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has been very creative with his substitutions due to his decimated roster. Lamar Stevens, Zavier Simpson and Maozinha Pereira are the candidates to play the sixth-man role for the Grizzlies.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

If he’s cleared to play, Joel Embiid gets a 28.5 over/under points prop. “The Process” has been playing like he didn’t sit out for nearly a month. In two games since his return, he is averaging 26.5 PPG and still causing chaos every time he touches the ball. Against the decimated Grizzlies, he could have another big scoring night, particularly if Jaren Jackson Jr. remains out.

GG Jackson is one of the Grizzlies’ most impressive stories this season. He has played well beyond what has been expected of him. However, he hasn’t been scoring well in his last seven games. Philly’s defense will likely contain him and stop him from getting past his over/under points prop of 18.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Grizzlies will have trouble beating the 76ers at full health if Embiid and Maxey are available. If Philly’s superstars are cleared to play, they will likely run amok against the Grizzlies’ crippled roster. If they are cleared to play, the 76ers have a great chance of overwhelming the hosts. If both are out, Memphis could win or cover the spread.