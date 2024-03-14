Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready to host the Philadelphia 76ers in what looks like a thrilling Eastern Conference face off, on Thursday night at the Fiserv Forum.

With a six game difference in the standings, Philadelphia is focused on securing their position and bypassing the play in game while Milwaukee has its sights set on clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their meetings this season, the Bucks have emerged victorious in both games, including a commanding 21-point win in Philadelphia less than a month ago. Although the 76ers have faced some challenges lately, the Bucks have been consistently showcasing their prowess as a contender, in the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 14

The 76ers have listed three players, on their teams injury report; Robert Covington, De'Anthony Melton and Joel Embiid are sidelined with knee and back injuries respectively.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid out knee De'Anthony Melton out back

What happened to Joel Embiid?

This week news came out that the Philadelphia 76ers center has started practicing on the court again and is fully committed to strength training sessions. Despite these developments it is expected that Joel Embiid will not be back, in action until April.

When he does make his comeback it is predicted that he may have some restrictions during his games on the court. The injury took place with over four minutes left on January 30th.

Joel Embiid was facing off against Draymond Green when Jonathan Kuminga stepped in with a team causing the ball to go loose. In the ensuing scramble for possession, both Embiid and Kuminga ended up on the ground. Unfortunately in the commotion, Kuminga accidentally landed on Embiids knee leading to the injury.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 14

The Bucks have four players added to their injury report namely Patrick Beverley, MarJon Beauchamp, Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley.

Player Status Injury Malik Beasley questionable back spasms Patrick Beverley probable right hip soreness MarJon Beauchamp questionable back Khris Middleton out ankle

What happened to Khris Middleton?

During the game, against the Phoenix Suns on February 6th, Khris suffered an ankle injury that caused him to leave the match early.

The unfortunate event occurred when Khris Middleton was taking a shot from the wing and accidentally landed on Kevin Durants foot leading to him stumbling and clutching his ankle in pain.

Following this incident officials penalized Durant with a flagrant '1' foul for not giving space for Middleton to land safely. Despite managing to stand up and make his throws, Middleton couldn't return to the game after walking off the court by himself.

This season has been quite challenging for Middleton as he has missed a total of 23 games far. Since Doc Rivers took over coaching responsibilities, Middleton has only played in four games indicating how his recent injury has significantly impacted his time, on the court.