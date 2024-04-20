Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Game 1 Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 NBA Playoffs | April 20, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers squeaked past the Miami Heat 105-104 in the play-in tournament finale to face the New York Knicks on Saturday. Philadelphia lost 3-1 in the regular season but is hoping to take advantage of the 0-0 reset for the postseason. Joel Embiid’s iffy but the fans will likely see him open the game with the Sixers' starters.

Julius Randle will not walk through the door for the Knicks, so they will have to do with what they have on the roster. Jalen Brunson and his teammates who were dusted off by the Miami Heat last year, are raring for a shot at redemption.

Tom Thibodeau’s team, which didn’t duck any smoke in its final regular season game, will finally get its postseason prize - a faceoff with the Knicks.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Madison Square Garden will host the battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

ESPN will air the game on national TV while MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia will do the same locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+135) vs. Knicks (-160)

Spread: 76ers (+3.0) vs. Knicks (-3.0)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o208.5 -110) vs. Knicks (u208.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Game preview

Joel Embiid has been ruled questionable but is expected to be in uniform for the tip-off on Saturday’s game in New York. But, many will be interested to see the version of “The Process” that will show up.

Will it be the one that looked hobbled versus the Miami Heat or the model that hardly had any rust after a long injury layoff?

If it’s the former, the 76ers could get blown off the court. If it’s the latter, Philly could have a chance of immediately stealing home-court advantage.

The New York Knicks didn’t care who they faced in the playoffs. They just wanted to get some momentum and play their best basketball past the regular season. Brunson and Co. get no less than the reigning MVP’s team as dance partners.

The Knicks have adapted well without Randle, but it remains to be seen how their thin frontline will deal with “The Process.” New York will likely play like it’s not the No. 2 seed but the underdog looking to steal the Thunder from Embiid’s team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PG - Kyle Lowry, PG - Tyrese Maxey, SF - Kelly Oubre Jr., PF - Tobias Harris and C - Joel Embiid will open the game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers might not have won the No. 7 seed had it not been for Nic Batum’s heroics against the Heat in the play-in tournament. He will likely come off the bench first to relieve Harris. If Harris plays well, Buddy Hield could end up being the sixth man who will take out Lowry.

C - Isaiah Hartenstein, F - OG Anunoby, PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Donte DiVincenzo and SG - Josh Hart will remain as the New York Knicks’ first five.

The Knicks have been wary of Hartenstein’s minutes after battling Achilles issues. Against Embiid, the Knicks will need as many fresh bodies as possible, which will make Mitchell Robinson the reserve likely to see action first.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson has a 30.5 over/under points prop against the Sixers on Saturday. The left-handed guard was on fire the entire April, averaging 35.9 PPG on 49.0% efficiency, including 41.1% from rainbow distance. He's likely lighting up Philadelphia again, particularly as the Knicks will be in front of a raucous Madison Square crowd.

Joel Embiid, despite laboring against the Miami Heat a couple of nights ago, gets a 29.5 over/under points prop. It’s tough betting against Embiid even if he’s a little less than 100%. “The Process” is expected to carry the brunt of the Sixers’ scoring load which could see him go over his points prop.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The 76ers might be masquerading as underdogs when they're the slight favorites, especially if it’s vintage Embiid that shows up. Still, the Knicks’ defense, home crowd boost and Brunson’s season-long brilliance could push them to the win over Philadelphia’s +3.0 spread.

