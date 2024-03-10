Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

One of the top matchups on the NBA schedule for Sunday is the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks. Both Atlantic Division teams are struggling with injuries, but they must keep fighting to stay in the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

It's the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Knicks winning the first two in Philadelphia. The Knicks might have the Sixers' number this season, which could prove to be valuable, especially if they meet in the postseason.

The Sixers have the opportunity to bounce back at Madison Square Garden. The two teams have split the season series in the previous two years. However, it should also be pointed out that the Knicks' two wins at Wells Fargo Center are both blowouts.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game is on Sunday at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It can also be watched on the local channels NBC Sports Philadelphia and the MSG Network.

Moneyline: Sixers (+240) vs Knicks (-285)

Spread: Sixers +8 (-110) vs Knicks -8 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sixers o211.5 (-110) vs Knicks u211.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have only three wins in their last 10 games and have never been the same since Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury. Tyrese Maxey has not played in the last three games due to a concussion. Philly is currently seventh in the East standings and on a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks received a huge boost in their last game against the Orlando Magic. Jalen Brunson returned from a one-game absence because of a knee contusion. They are still missing key players such as Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks starting lineups

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton remain out for the Philadelphia 76ers. Head coach Nick Nurse has no other choice but to stick with his starting five of Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.

On the other hand, the Knicks will continue to be without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is likely using a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks betting tips

Bet on Jalen Brunson to score less than 28.5 points in his second game back from injury. Brunson had 26 points in his return, so there's some risk involved. However, the odds are favoring him to go under.

Tobias Harris is favored to go under despite being the first option on offense with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey out. Harris has scored at least 21 points once in his last three games. Don't take the risk and bet on him to score less than 20.5 points.

Buddy Hield is also favored to go under, but it might be better to take the risk on him due to his streakiness. Hield has been struggling since arriving via trade, but he could get out of his slump on Sunday. Bet on Hield to go over 14.5 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the underdogs heading into their showdown with the New York Knicks. Both teams are short-handed for Sunday's game, but the Knicks have the upper hand because of how the first two games went.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Knicks will win, the Sixers will cover the spread and the total will go over.

