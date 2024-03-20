Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report for March 20 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series with the 76ers winning the first 112-100 on Nov. 3. It is included in the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The 76ers, 38-30, are sixth in the East and third in the Atlantic, coming off a 98-91 win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined for 52 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists.

On the other hand, the Suns, 39-29, are eighth in the West and looking to bounce back from the blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 140-129 on Sunday. Six players from the Bucks scored in double-digits.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns injury report

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for March 20

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed five players on their injury report: Tobias Harris (questionable), while Kai Jones (hamstring), Joel Embiid (knee), Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are out.

Joel Embiid injury update

Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers' standout, participated in practice on Monday, as per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This marks his first practice session since sustaining a meniscus injury in January. Pompey noted that the 76ers hold optimism regarding Embiid's potential return in either the first or second week of April, allowing him a few games to reacclimate before the playoffs.

However, indications from Pompey's report suggest that Embiid may not be available for the team's upcoming matchups against the Clippers on March 24 in Los Angeles and March 27 in Philadelphia. Despite this, the 76ers maintain hope for Embiid's recovery before the postseason.

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 20

The Suns have listed three players on their injury report: Bol Bol (ankle) is probable; Josh Okogie (abdomen) and Damion Lee (knee) are out.

What happened to Josh Okogie?

Josh Okogie, wing for the Phoenix Suns, will miss Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He's been absent for the past eight games due to a lower abdominal strain. Currently, there's no set timeline for his comeback, although it's worth noting he's been engaging in restricted practice sessions.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns?

The final matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns will be aired locally on Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports / NBC Sports Philadelphia for home and away coverage, respectively, at 10 p.m. ET.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access.