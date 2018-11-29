Philadelphia 76ers win for sixth time in seven games

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have started to hit their stride in the NBA, beating the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

With their 117-91 win over the Knicks, Philadelphia have now won six of their last seven games and seven of their last nine since acquiring Jimmy Butler. The team's record stands at 15-8 this season.

More impressively though, with the win at Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers are now 11-1 on their home court.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the 26-point win. JJ Redick had 24 points while Ben Simmons had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

"I'd say, we're just getting better," Simmons said after the game. "We're further along in the season. Jimmy is adapting a lot better, adapting to our plays defensively, our calls. Just staying together as a team."

Westbrook wonderful for Thunder

Russell Westbrook scored 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting while grabbing 19 rebounds and 15 assists in the Thunder's 100-83 win over the Cavaliers.

Russell Westbrook puts up 23 PTS, 19 REB, 15 AST to tie Jason Kidd for the 3rd most triple-doubles in @NBAHistory! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/fbWKwpaW1h — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2018

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 116-113 win over the Bulls.

James Harden had 25 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and six steals in the Rockets' 128-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis had 28 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans' 125-104 win over the Wizards.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 41 points while shooting 13 of 22 and 10 of 15 from the three-point line in a 115-112 win over the Magic.

Russell battles for Nets

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell was prevalent in the Brooklyn offense on Wednesday, but maybe he should not have been. He finished six-of-25 shooting and the team were minus-13 with him on the floor in a 101-91 loss to the Jazz.

Okogie throws it down

Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie threw one down in the Timberwolves' 128-89 win over the Spurs.

Wednesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 108-94 Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers 117-91 New York Knicks

Utah Jazz 101-91 Brooklyn Nets

Dallas Mavericks 128-108 Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves 128-89 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 125-104 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 100-83 Cleveland Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers 115-112 Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Clippers 115-99 Phoenix Suns

Warriors at Raptors

Stephen Curry will not be playing for the Warriors – he is set to return on Saturday – but that does not mean this will not be a good game. It is Kawhi Leonard against Kevin Durant.