The Phoenix Mercury will make the short trip to Las Vegas to take on the Aces on Tuesday. The Mercury face a stiff test against the top team in the WNBA. The game tips off at 10pm ET. It will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aces will be a heavy favorite and are 17-2 on the season. The Mercury, meanwhile, have been struggling lately and have a 4-14 season record. The game will be the final Commissioner's Cup contest for both teams. The Aces have clinched the Western Conference bid for the Cup Final.

Game Preview

Phoenix will try to spark a season turnaround with a win. The Mercury won their previous outing on Sunday with a 78-72 defeat of the LA Sparks but have lost nine of their last 11 games.

The Aces dominated the first matchup between the two teams this season. Las Vegas won 99-79 on the road in Phoenix on June 21.

Las Vegas suffered their second loss of the season but bounced back in a huge way. Kelsey Plum went off with 40 points in the win against Minnesota.

The Aces are 9-1 against Western Conference teams, while the Mercury are 2-10 in the conference. Phoenix is last in the conference in scoring, at just 77.0 points per game.

Las Vegas is extremely deep. They have four players averaging double figures this season, and that does not include All Star Candace Parker who is fifth on the team in scoring.

A’ja Wilson leads the team with 19.4 ppg. She's also a force on the glass, grabbing 9.3 rebounds per game in the last ten outings. Britney Griner is leading the Mercury in scoring this season.

She's averaging 19.9 ppg and 6.6 rpg. Basketball legend Diana Taurasi is still doing it despite the team’s struggles. She's second on the team in scoring, with 13.0 ppg.

Phoenix will likely be without Skylar Diggins-Smith, who is still dealing with personal reasons. Las Vegas may be without Plum who is dealing with an illness.

Phoenix has been stale on offense. They have only managed 75.3 ppg in their last ten games. Las Vegas, meanwhile, has dropped 95.7 ppg in their last ten. Their defense has been solid too. Opponents have only averaged 78.8 ppg in their last ten games.

Game Prediction

Odds are off the board for this game. The Aces should run away with this one once again. Las Vegas has way too much offense and their defense could make Phoenix’s offense suffer, too.

Plum could have a big game if she plays. She could take advantage of a favorable matchup against the poor backcourt defense of Phoenix. Aces guard Jackie Young could also be in line for a huge night.

Las Vegas Aces 99-77 Phoenix Mercury

