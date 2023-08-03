Basketball
  Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 3, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 03, 2023 11:03 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury
Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury, WNBA

On August 3, the Phoenix Mercury will face off against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix has lost four straight games and has only won 6 of their 25 contests all season. Only the Seattle Storm have lost more than the Mercury in the Western Conference.

The Dream, however, have won 14 of their 26 contests so far and sit third in the Eastern Conference, behind the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. The Mercury and Dream last faced off on July 26, where the Dream won the game 78-65, a feat they will be hoping to repeat on Thursday evening.

However, Phoenix is on a three-game win streak when playing in front of their own fans. That may give them some cause for hope when they face Atlanta, despite the disparity in records and win percentage at this point of the season.

Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Prediction

The Dream will enter Thursday's contest as the heavy favorite to leave with another win on their record. Throughout the season thus far, the Mercury ranks 12th in points per game, averaging 76 points per night. The Dream's defense will likely feel confident in containing one of the worst offenses in the WNBA when the two teams face off.

Furthermore, Phoenix projects to be out of the playoff race at this juncture of the season, while the Dream are firmly in the running to make a postseason run. As such, Atlanta will come into the contest with more on the line, and that could provide all the motivation they need to avoid falling victim to a trap game.

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, BSSO, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

In their last outing, Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey provided the Dream with a reliable offensive outlet. Rhyne Howard will also be a focal point of Atlanta's offensive system, and between the three Dream stars, we can expect some high-octane offense and lockdown perimeter defense.

For the Mercury, Diana Taurasi, who is coming off a 29-point night in her last outing, will be a serious thorn in Atlanta's side. While Sug Sutton's playmaking and Moriah Jefferson's all-around play will be key to keeping the Dream within touching distance throughout the contest.


