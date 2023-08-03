Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 3, 2023 | WNBA

On August 3, the Phoenix Mercury will face off against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix has lost four straight games and has only won 6 of their 25 contests all season. Only the Seattle Storm have lost more than the Mercury in the Western Conference.

The Dream, however, have won 14 of their 26 contests so far and sit third in the Eastern Conference, behind the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. The Mercury and Dream last faced off on July 26, where the Dream won the game 78-65, a feat they will be hoping to repeat on Thursday evening.

However, Phoenix is on a three-game win streak when playing in front of their own fans. That may give them some cause for hope when they face Atlanta, despite the disparity in records and win percentage at this point of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Prediction

The Dream will enter Thursday's contest as the heavy favorite to leave with another win on their record. Throughout the season thus far, the Mercury ranks 12th in points per game, averaging 76 points per night. The Dream's defense will likely feel confident in containing one of the worst offenses in the WNBA when the two teams face off.

Furthermore, Phoenix projects to be out of the playoff race at this juncture of the season, while the Dream are firmly in the running to make a postseason run. As such, Atlanta will come into the contest with more on the line, and that could provide all the motivation they need to avoid falling victim to a trap game.

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch this WNBA contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, BSSO, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

In their last outing, Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey provided the Dream with a reliable offensive outlet. Rhyne Howard will also be a focal point of Atlanta's offensive system, and between the three Dream stars, we can expect some high-octane offense and lockdown perimeter defense.

For the Mercury, Diana Taurasi, who is coming off a 29-point night in her last outing, will be a serious thorn in Atlanta's side. While Sug Sutton's playmaking and Moriah Jefferson's all-around play will be key to keeping the Dream within touching distance throughout the contest.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)