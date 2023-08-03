Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - August 3, 2023 | WNBA

On August 3, the Phoenix Mercury will face off against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix has lost four straight games and has only won 6 of their 25 contests all season. Only the Seattle Storm have lost more than the Mercury in the Western Conference.
The Dream, however, have won 14 of their 26 contests so far and sit third in the Eastern Conference, behind the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. The Mercury and Dream last faced off on July 26, where the Dream won the game 78-65, a feat they will be hoping to repeat on Thursday evening.
However, Phoenix is on a three-game win streak when playing in front of their own fans. That may give them some cause for hope when they face Atlanta, despite the disparity in records and win percentage at this point of the season.
Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Prediction
The Dream will enter Thursday's contest as the heavy favorite to leave with another win on their record. Throughout the season thus far, the Mercury ranks 12th in points per game, averaging 76 points per night. The Dream's defense will likely feel confident in containing one of the worst offenses in the WNBA when the two teams face off.
Furthermore, Phoenix projects to be out of the playoff race at this juncture of the season, while the Dream are firmly in the running to make a postseason run. As such, Atlanta will come into the contest with more on the line, and that could provide all the motivation they need to avoid falling victim to a trap game.
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Atlanta Dream Roster
Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch
You can watch this WNBA contest on Amazon Prime, AZFamily, BSSO, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Footprint Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch
In their last outing, Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey provided the Dream with a reliable offensive outlet. Rhyne Howard will also be a focal point of Atlanta's offensive system, and between the three Dream stars, we can expect some high-octane offense and lockdown perimeter defense.
For the Mercury, Diana Taurasi, who is coming off a 29-point night in her last outing, will be a serious thorn in Atlanta's side. While Sug Sutton's playmaking and Moriah Jefferson's all-around play will be key to keeping the Dream within touching distance throughout the contest.
