Phoenix Suns' 5 biggest weaknesses as 2024 NBA playoffs approach

The Phoenix Suns are on a mission to secure their first championship in franchise history. After coming close to a title during the 2021 season and making a run to the NBA Finals, the team has a taste of what's to come in the postseason. Despite that, there are some glaring weaknesses with the team as we look ahead to the postseason.

Currently, the team sits in sixth place in the Western Conference, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans with a record of 45-31. With just six games left in the season, the team will look to improve their standing in a stacked Western Conference in hopes of staving off a play-in tournament appearance.

With the postseason in sight, let's look at some of the team's biggest weaknesses as the 2024 NBA playoffs approach.

Phoenix Suns' five biggest weaknesses ahead of the NBA postseason

#5: Defensive efficiency

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

Frank Vogel has a reputation for being a strong defensive coach, and when looking at the leap the Suns have made this season, that much is clear. Despite that, the team's efficiency on the defensive end of the floor doesn't match their efficiency on the offensive end of the floor.

Their offensive rating puts them in 7th while their defensive rating has them sitting in 13th, behind teams like the Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

#4: Depth

Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns

While the Suns have a strong starting five, their depth off the bench leaves a lot to be desired. Players like Eric Gordon, Royce O'Neal, and Drew Eubanks are skilled roleplayers, however, they may not be enough to help the Suns capture a title.

In addition, with Devin Booker starting at the point guard spot, and Bradley Beal starting at the shooting guard spot, they lack a clear back-up point guard.

#3: Availability of Bradley Beal

Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

While Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have continued to impress as a formidable one-two punch, Bradley Beal's availability is cause for concern. Of a possible 76 games this season, Beal has appeared in just 47.

Early in the season it was back problems, since then it has been lower body injuries plaguing Beal with an ankle injury in December and February. If Beal is injured come playoff time, or is injured in the playoffs, the Suns are in trouble.

#2: Turnovers

Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets

Although Devin Booker is averaging a career-high 6.9 assists per game, the Suns' lack of a true point guard is a big concern. This is seen in the team's assist and turnover numbers, with the Suns ranked 24th in assist-turnover ratio.

Furthermore, the team ranks 25th in turnovers per game, indicating that their offense simply isn't built for efficiency in the postseason. As a result, strong defensive teams like the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, who rank second and third, respectively for steals per game, could give them problems.

#1: Fourth-quarter struggles

Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder

The biggest cause for concern among Suns fans should be their late-game struggles. In crunch time, the team is inconsistent when closing out games. While they've outscored opposing teams by 427 points in the other three quarters combined according to Bleacher Report, they get outscored by 217 in the fourth.

On top of that, the team also has the worst fourth-quarter net rating in the entire NBA, adding to the case that the team simply may not be built for the playoffs.