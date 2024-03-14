Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns will face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Thursday's marquee clash at TD Garden. It's a potential preview of the 2024 NBA Finals. The Suns' 38-27 record may not support their case for now, but they probably have the most legitimate shot against top-tier contenders like the Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

Their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal could prove too much to handle for the best defensive units in the NBA. It will be interesting to see how they match up together for the first time against the Celtics. Booker missed the last game between the cross-conference rivals on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Suns lost 117-107. Boston will be counting on home support and their momentum. They have won their last three in a row, while the Suns have had an uneven run with three wins in six games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns injury report for Mar. 14

The Suns have four players on their injury report. Eric Gordon is questionable and Nassir Little is probable. Josh Okogie and Damion Lee are out.

Boston Celtics injury report for Mar. 14

The Celtics have four players, with Jaylen Brown questionable and Kristaps Porzingis ruled out. Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson are on G League duties.

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart Mar. 14

The Suns' starting lineup could include Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the backcourt, with a frontline of Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Point guards Devin Booker Saben Lee Shooting guards Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Small forwards Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale David Roddy Power forwards Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little Centers Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 14

The Celtics' starting lineup could include Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in the backcourt, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as the forwards and Al Horford as the center. Sam Hauser is Brown's likely replacement if the latter is ruled out.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison Shooting guards Derrick White Sam Hauser Jaden Springer Small forwards Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk Power forwards Jayson Tatum Oshae Brissett Neemias Queta Centers Al Horford Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics key matchups

Thursday's star-studded affair between the Suns and Celtics will likely be decided by how their stars fair. The key matchups between Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White and Bradley Beal will be must-see TV.

The challenge the Celtics' defense will face will probably be unlike any of their opponents. Booker, Durant and Beal are all lethal offensive talents, who can win games with their mastery on that end of the floor.

It's why the Suns are in contention to win it all, despite their mediocre record.