Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Reports for March 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets face off at Spectrum Center on Friday. The Suns won the previous contest between the teams 133-119 at home on Dec. 29. They enter Friday's game as the favorites, too.

The game could see Kevin Durant pass Shaquille O'Neal on the all-time scoring list if he manages a 33-point outing. It could be a milestone game should he play. It's the second night of a back-to-back, so it's unclear whether Phoenix will play their all three of their stars are not.

Durant hasn't been as injury prone as Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, so he could suit up. The Suns are 1-2 in their past three games, so grabbing a win on Friday's crucial for their momentum and hopes to stay alive in the top six race in the West. They've dropped to seventh after a rough stretch, holding a 38-28 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Hornets have managed a couple of wins in their past three games after another rough stretch, where they lost six in a row. Charlotte is 13th with a 17-49 record.

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets injury reports for Mar. 15

Both teams have struggled with injuries all year long and their injury reports for Friday's game haven't shown much improvement. Below is a look at how things stand in that regard:

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns' injury report isn't submitted yet. However, it isn't expected to see as many changes from their Thursday's 127-112 loss against the Boston Celtics. Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee were the three absentees.

Okogie and Lee were out with abdomen and knee injuries. Both are expected to remain sidelined. Okogie could be day-to-day, but Lee has been out since the start of the season and will not be returning soon.

Meanwhile, Gordon was questionable with a knee issue, and is expected to carry the same status.

Player Status Injury Eric Gordon Questionable Knee injury Josh Okogie Day-to-day Abdomen injury Damion Lee Out Knee surgery recovery

Editor's note: The Suns' injury report will be updated once the team submits the official list.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Charlotte Hornets' injury report has seven players, including five who are injured and out. LaMelo Ball is out with a right ankle tendinopathy, Seth Curry won't play citing a right ankle sprain, Cody Martin has a left ankle sprain, Bryce McGowens has right knee strain and Mark Williams is dealing with a lower back issue.

Leaky Black and Marques Bolden are the other absentees, who will be on G-League duties.

Player Status Injury LaMelo Ball Out Right ankle tendinopathy Leaky Black Out G League, two-way Marques Bolden Out G League, two-way Seth Curry Out Right ankle sprain Cody Martin Out Left ankle sprain Bryce McGowens Out Right knee strain Mark Williams Out Low back injury recovery