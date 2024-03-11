Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2024

The Phoenix Suns begin their four-game away trip with a skirmish against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday. The West Coast team is coming off a 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics despite Kevin Durant's 45-point explosion.

The Suns have seen mixed results in their last few contests and are sixth in the Western Conference with a 37-27 record. Their opponents are relatively better-placed in the East, with a 41-23 record, but they have been dealing with injuries to their key stars. That gives Phoenix a chance to begin their tough road stretch with a much-needed win.

The last time the two teams met, the Cavaliers had the better of the Suns both times. The Phoenix Suns lead the Cavs 69-50 in their all-time regular season head-to-head matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, betting tips, odds, and prediction

The game can be watched live on Bally Sports Ohio, Arizona Family's 3TV/Arizona Family Sports. Fans can also listen to the game on SiriusXM, WTAM/WMMS/La Mega, and KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN. The interconference clash can be watched with the NBA League Pass as well.

Moneyline: Suns -210, Cavaliers +170

Spread: Suns -5.5 (-110), Cavaliers +5.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Suns o222.5 (-110), Cavaliers u222.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds of the game could change closer to the game. The above-mentioned odds are as listed at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

Phoenix has been through rough waters in their last few games. They lost two games and followed it up with a couple of wins.

They bagged an impressive win on the road against the Denver Nuggets but got trounced by the Boston Celtics. The Suns' road record this season is a bit of a concern, as they are 16-13. Last season, they were swept by the Cavaliers in both regular season meetups.

Injuries haven't helped their cause, as their 'Big 3' of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are yet to spend a lot of time on the hardwood together. They are faring decently in defensive efficiency (1.111) and 21st in defensive rebounding percentage (74.8).

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are injury-riddled heading into Monday's clash and that has been a major factor behind their 5-5 run in their last 10 games. The silver lining is their good record at home and that they are a better defensive team than the Suns.

They pip their opponents in both defensive efficiency (third in the league) and rebounding percentage (fifth in the NBA). Their biggest challenge will be containing the offense Durant and Booker will generate.

The updated injury report from the Suns camp sees Josh Okogie (Abdomen), Eric Gordon (knee), Nasir Little (knee) and Damion Lee (knee) ruled out. Booker (ankle) is listed as probable.

Cleveland will be without Donovan Mitchell (knee), Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Darius Garland (wrist) and Dean Wade (personal issues) were listed as day-to-day.

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups

Suns

PG - Bradley Beal, SG - Devin Booker, SF - Kevin Durant, PF - Royce O'Neal, and C - Jusuf Nurkic

Cavaliers

PG - Darius Garland, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Isaac Okoro, PF - Georges Niang, and C - Jarrett Allen

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Keep an eye on Kevin Durant, as he enters the matchup with an o/u of 27.5. He has been averaging 28.3 points per game this season and is a sureshot bet when it comes to stacking up big numbers.

Darius Garland is a good option from the Cavs, as he's 23.5 ahead of the contest. He's another profitable bet for Monday.

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Suns have had better injury luck ahead of squaring off against Cleveland. The game will most likely see all three of their bigs take the hardwood.

On paper, they are a better team with all of their starters, and stopping the combo of Durant and Booker will be quite the task for the hosts. Chalk up a win for the Suns on Monday.