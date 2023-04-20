Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - April 20th, 2023 | Game 3, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns’ vaunted quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton led their team to a win over the LA Clippers. They combined for 93 points, 24 rebounds and 22 assists to help Phoenix get a split before the series heads to Los Angeles.

Unlike in Game 1 where Booker was stopped by Russell Westbrook in the game’s biggest moment, there was no denying the shooting guard this time.

“Book” scored a game-high 38 points and kept the LA Clippers at bay with an 18-point third-quarter explosion. He calmly passed out of the double teams and allowed his superstar teammates to do their damage. Booker also added nine assists to his superb night for the Phoenix Suns.

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook couldn’t drag the Clippers this time. LA’s superstar duo hardly received any backing from the team’s deep supporting cast. Leonard and Westbrook combined for 59 points while the rest of their teammates totaled 50.

After the game, Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, wasn’t too worried about the LA Clippers’ Game 2 loss. LA's goal heading into the series was to get a split in the first two games, which they did. They will be confident of playing better in front of their home crowd for Game 3.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will start at 10:30 PM ET. NBA TV will cover the game on national TV while Bally Sports South California, ClipperVision and Bally Sports Arizona handle local viewing.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Paul George will not be coming through the Crypto.com Arena doors to help the LA Clippers. Coach Ty Lue will have to coax more out of his roster to support the 1-2 punch of Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

In the Clippers’ 115-110 Game 1 win on Sunday, Leonard and Westbrook had plenty of support from Eric Gordon, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell and Terance Mann. The supporting cast couldn’t come up with the same production and the team lost because of it.

LA’s defense has held up quite well despite the Phoenix Suns' firepower. The offense can’t leave the defense to carry the fight, which is what happened in Game 2.

The LA Clippers will hope their defense holds up once again while they get significant contributions from the non-Leonard-Westbrook pairing.

The Phoenix Suns felt like they let Game 1 slip out of their hands. They will now have the chance to take back that loss and retrieve home-court advantage in this series.

Game prediction

Spread: Suns (-2.5)

Total (O/U): 228

Moneyline: Suns (-140) vs. Clippers (+120)

The Phoenix Suns own a 17-24 record when they play outside of Arizona. They’re a different team with Kevin Durant now in the lineup as they’ve lost just once when he’s available. But the Clippers will not give up home-court advantage easily after stealing it from Phoenix in Game 1.

Ty Lue has almost always managed to get more out of his team when needed. His team will not lack motivation or inspiration in Game 3 in front of their home crowd.

LA Clippers 118, Phoenix Suns 113

