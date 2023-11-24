Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and betting tips for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament I Nov. 24, 2023

The Phoenix Suns look to win their third consecutive NBA In-Season Tournament game as they go up against the Memphis Grizzlies in a West Group A match on Friday at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee. A victory by the Suns (2-1) will help them in their push to secure wild-card consideration to advance to the next round.

Phoenix defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 120-107, in their previous In-Season game on Tuesday, with Kevin Durant leading the charge with 31 points and nine assists. It was the second straight win for the Suns after dropping their opening assignment in the “tournament within a tournament.”

The Grizzlies (0-3), for their part, are out to exit on a winning note in what has been a rough In-Season Tournament campaign that has seen them still without a victory to show for it. The latest of their defeats came on Tuesday at the hands of group leaders Los Angeles Lakers, 134-107.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies

Moneyline

The game between the Suns and Grizzlies is set for 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time and is available for local TV on Bally Sports SE-MEM, Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports.

Moneyline: Suns (-198) vs Grizzlies (+175)

Spread: Suns -6.5 (-113) vs Grizzlies +7.5 (-114)

Total O/U: Suns (o223) vs Grizzlies (u223.5)

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker is expected to continue doing the heavy lifting for the Suns against the Grizzlies as the third man in the team’s “Big 3,” Bradley Beal (back), will remain on the sidelines. Also reportedly out for the game are forwards Yuta Watanabe (quadriceps) and Drew Eubanks (ankle).

Good for Phoenix though, veterans Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic as well as Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie have been providing steady contributions on both ends.

For Memphis, a concern for the game is the status of their leading scorer Desmond Bane, who is listed as "questionable" as he deals with a left foot strain. Expected to play, however, are All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama. Marcus Smart (foot) is injured while All-Star Ja Morant remains out as he serves his league-imposed suspension.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

With Beal out, Gordon will continue to start in his place, joining staples Durant, Booker, Allen and Nurkic. Backstopping the starters are Jordan Goodwin, Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop, Nassir Little and Chimezie Metu.

On the other end, if Bane is a no-go, John Konchar should start in his place, with Jacob Gilyard, Jackson, Aldama and Bismack Biyombo. Off the bench are David Roddy, Ziaire Williams, Derrick Rose and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Durant has taken the leadership role in scoring in their NBA In-Season Tournament campaign and should continue doing so in the game against Memphis. He has an over/under of 30.5 points and you get a -117 by taking either over or under.

Booker, too, has been steady with his offense, averaging 26 points in the two In-Season games he has played. For the match at hand, he has an O/U of 25.5 points. If you go over you get -121 while for under it is -113.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

With still much to play for in the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Suns should be favorites to come out on top over the also-rans Grizzlies. Phoenix is also the healthier team, boasting two All-Stars in Durant and Booker, who individually can be a handful for any team.

Memphis, however, can still be expected to put up a fight even if immensely undermanned, especially playing at home.