Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and betting tips | November 15, 2023

The Phoenix Suns will finally unveil their 'Big 3' of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Footprint Center on Wednesday.

Both Beal and Booker have played just three and two games this season respectively. Now the outfit will finally see them take the floor against the in-form Wolves who have racked up a 7-0 win streak, with two of them coming in the 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Suns have struggled and head into the contest on the back of two losses. They were outplayed 111-99 by the Oklahoma City Thunder and then lost to the Los Angeles Lakers again in the In-Season contest.

But with their star-studded unit coming together, the odds do change, although there is no doubt that the T-Wolves are one of the teams to beat in the West this season.

Minnesota saw some massive drama in their In-Season matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Draymond Green applying the chokehold on Rudy Gobert will be a talking point of the season. Despite the brawl, he managed to prop up a close 104-101 win against the short-handed Dubs who were also without Stephen Curry.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Phoenix Suns (4-6) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2)

Date and Time: November 15, 2023 | 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Suns have been on the backfoot, with Devin Booker being sidelined for eight of their ten games so far. Beal's dodgy back saw him out for seven games. The onus was on Kevin Durant, who has single-handedly run the offense averaging 30.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. But their defense has taken a hit.

Their challenge heading into the Wolves matchup is about deciding who their playmaker will be and shore up with efforts on the defensive end.

Minnesota is finally proving that they have the best-balanced roster. Anthony Edwards has been on a tear this season, averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, the team is a more cohesive unit and has played with a better understanding of each other's style of play.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineups

The Suns will finally field their trio of stars. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are the guards. Kevin Durant and Eric Gordon will be forwards as usual, and Jusuf Nurkic comes in as the team's big man.

The Wolves will wait to see whether Jaden McDaniels will be suspended after he ripped Klay Thompson's jersey when the duo began shoving and pulling each other right at the start of the game. Should he indeed play, the team will remain unchanged. Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns, McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert will be the starting five.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

The Suns' best player has been Durant so far and comes in with a 26.5 o/u into the matchup. He's -127 over and -108 under. Booker comes in next with a 25.5 o/u. He's -110 over and -120 under.

Edwards has been the star for Minnesota and is 25.5 o/u. He's -105 over and -125 under ahead of the contest.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Suns might be favorites on paper, but the Wolves have been more consistent and clinical. Their top three are in a rich vein of form, and that gives them an edge over Phoenix, who are yet to understand how their trio play together. Expect the T-Wolves to win this away game.