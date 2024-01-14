Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 14, 2024

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The tip off is at 9:00 PM EST. The home TV coverage is on ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus, while the away TV coverage is on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports.

For streaming, you can tune in for free on FuboTV to enjoy the live stream or consider the NBA League Pass, which offers coverage of the most live games and access to NBA TV in their free trial.

In their 243 games, the Suns have won on 131 occasions, while the Blazers have emerged victorious in 112 of them.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Suns (-575) vs. Blazers (+450)

Spread: Suns (-10.5) vs. Blazers (+10.5)

Total(O/U): Suns (O 231) vs. Blazers (U 231.5)

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Suns are coming off an impressive win versus the LA Lakers on the road 127-109. Bradley Beal finally got to play big minutes after being in and out of the rotations with injuries. He led the Suns with a game-high 37 points in under 32 minutes.

Despite an injury-riddled season, the Suns are ninth in the West with a 20-18 record, winning six of their last 10 games. The Blazers are on a three-game losing streak, a historical blowout loss in their franchise history coming against the Thunder on Friday 139-77, and are currently 14th in the West 10-28, only ahead of the Spurs.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

For the Suns, Devin Booker will start as the PG, Bradley Beal the SG, Grayson Allen the SF, Kevin Durant the PF and Jusuf Nurkic the Center.

For the Blazers, Scoot Henderson will start as the PG, Anfernee Simons the SG, Toumani Camara the SF, Jarami Grant the PF and Deandre Ayton the Center.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Kevin Durant leads the Suns in scoring 29 points while getting six rebounds and assists. He's shooting better than 50% and 47% from beyond the arc. His player props are set at Over 25.5 points for -111, Over 6.5 rebounds for +110 and Over 5.5 for +125.

Devin Booker leads the Suns in assists with 8 pg, putting 26 ppg and 5 RPG. His player props are set at Over 24.5 points for -105, Over 4.5 rebounds for -125 and Over 6.5 assists for -166.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers predictions

The Suns are heavily favored by the betting odds and sportsbook, and this is also due to the talent disparity between the teams. The Suns' offense with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker is one that has 3 All-NBA caliber players boasting a 117.4 offensive rating despite the three in and out of the lineup.

The Blazers have struggled both in scoring and defending. Their record at home is below .500, and they will have trouble keeping up with the Suns' quick-paced offense.