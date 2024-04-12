Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report for April 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns face the Sacramento Kings on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with the game tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup marks the fifth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the series tied at two games apiece. The game is part of the NBA's 15-game lineup.

The Suns (47-33) are seventh in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. They enter the contest fresh off a commanding 124-108 victory over the LA Clippers on the road. Devin Booker delivered an impressive performance, matching Bones Hyland with a game-high 37 points.

Meanwhile, the Kings (45-35) are eighth in the Western Conference and third in the Pacific Division. They are coming off a 135-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of a back-to-back set. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings' effort with 33 points, along with five rebounds and eight assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for Apr. 12

The Phoenix Suns have listed Damion Lee as the sole player on their injury report. Lee (knee) will remain sidelined on Friday.

Player Status Injury Damion Lee out knee

What happened to Damion Lee?

It's anticipated that Damion Lee will sit out the entirety of the 2023-24 regular season as he continues his rehabilitation from the surgery he underwent in October to mend a torn meniscus.

While there's optimism surrounding his potential return for the playoffs, it remains uncertain whether Lee will play a significant role in Phoenix's rotation.

His prolonged absence, coupled with his limited contributions off the Suns' bench during the 2022-23 season when he was healthy, raise questions about his impact upon his return.

Sacramento Kings injury report for Apr. 12

The Sacramento Kings have listed four players on their injury report: Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee) are out, while Jordan Ford (hip) and JaVale McGee (illness) are game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Jordan Ford GTD hip JaVale McGee GTD illness Malik Monk out knee Kevin Huerter out shoulder

What happened to Malik Monk?

Adrian Wojnarowski's report says that Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is dealing with a sprained right MCL, an injury that's anticipated to keep him out of action for four to six weeks.

Despite his standout performance this season, Monk's return hinges on the Kings' potential playoff journey in the competitive Western Conference.

Monk sustained his injury during the March 29 game against the Dallas Mavericks when he exited due to a right knee injury. The incident occurred with 4:14 left in the first quarter, when Luka Doncic aggressively drove to the basket, prompting Monk to contest his shot.

Unfortunately, their collision mid-air caused Monk to lose balance and land awkwardly, affecting both his knees and hip.