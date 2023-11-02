Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 2) 

The Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs in the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday after losing to Spurs on Oct. 31.

The Suns have endured a slow start to the season. Going 2-2 in their first four games, the Western Conference franchise hasn't looked as dominant as people expected. The continued absence of Bradley Beal is exposing their lack of bench depth.

The Spurs and Suns will face off for the second straight game. Phoenix will want to avenge their last-minute loss to their conference foes but will likely be making that attempt without Beal. Devin Booker's availability has been fleeting to begin the season, too.

The Spurs, meanwhile, don't have the pressure of expectations. Their sole remit this season is continuing to develop their young talent. Top of that list is rookie Victor Wembanyama, who looks like a generational talent due to his 7-foot-5 frame and unique skillset.

Expect a highly charged game, given how their last meeting ended. San Antonio has started the season with two wins from four games, like the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Game Details

Teams: Phoenix Suns (2-2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 2 2023 | 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been navigating the early part of the season without their recent summer addition of Bradley Beal.

The All-NBA guard has been dealing with a back injury. Devin Booker has also missed time due to injury. As such, there has been heavy pressure on Kevin Durant to carry the offensive load. The Suns' lack of bench depth has looked worrying.

Gregg Popovich, meanwhile, has had his Spurs team playing a robust brand of basketball. He's also fighting the urge to run the offense through Victor Wembanyama, allowing his rookie to acclimate to the NBA slowly. However, Wembanyama may get his first true taste of the physicality on offer in the NBA when the two teams face off on Thursday.

Their last meeting was a heartbreaker for the Suns, as San Antonio snatched the game in the dying moments. Phoenix will want to ensure that there's no margin for error in their next meeting.

The fact that the two are facing off after just 48 hours means the loss is still fresh in the Suns' minds. Kevin Durant could have a high-scoring night if he continues to be heavily featured.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Spurs (+280) vs Suns (-298)

Spread: Spurs +8 (-108) vs Suns -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o 225) vs Suns (225.5)

As you can see by the odds, the Suns enter as the betting favorites. Las Vegas expects Phoenix to win by seven or more points and has given the Spurs an eight-point headstart on the spread.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups

The Phoenix Suns will likely start Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Durant and Nurkic will be the two key players entering the contest. Without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the veteran duo will be relied on to implement a two-man game that's predicated on the pick-and-roll, with Nurkic offering short-roll creation to the spot-up shooters.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will likely start with Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins.

Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson will hold the keys for the Spurs. They're the Spurs' two best players and can create a versatile offense when working together. Collins' experience and versatility could also be key.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Top 3 player stats

Suns

It's worth prefacing this section with a note that Booker and Beal haven't played enough to have legitimate stats. They're both also on the injury report. As such, they will be omitted from this section.

Kevin Durant: 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 51.3 FG%

Durant is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. His production to begin the season has been excellent. However, he can't be relied upon to carry such a heavy load throughout the season. Phoenix needs their other two stars to return to fitness.

Jusuf Nurkic: 10.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 41.9 FG%

Nurkic was acquired in a deal to send Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran big man offers a diverse impact at both ends of the floor. He will need to be at his best in the pick-and-roll if he will make a reliable impact against the Spurs.

Josh Okogie: 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 53.6 FG%

Okogie's defensive versatility and presence on the glass will be important for the Suns. The 25-year-old is looking good in a tertiary scoring role but won't be at his best until he slots back into his role as a defensive-minded wing.

Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 46 FG%

Wembanyama has been solid in his first few games. The rookie big man has shown versatility on both sides of the floor and already looks like a future superstar in the NBA.

Keldon Johnson: 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 44.8 FG%

Johnson's versatile offense and veteran leadership are key for the Spurs, and he could have a big role to play.

Zach Collins: 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 45.5 FG%

When healthy, Collins is a legitimate starting center in the NBA. He can control the glass, set solid screens and provide interior scoring. The Spurs are a better team when he's in the lineup.