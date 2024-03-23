Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

  • home icon
By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Mar 23, 2024 17:14 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns
Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant higlights the Phoneix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs matchup

The Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game is one of eight matchups the NBA has slated for Saturday This is the third time both teams are facing each other this season, with the Spurs winning both times.

The Suns are seventh in the Western Conference and are tied with the Dallas Mavericks, with their recored at 41-29, having won their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are at the bottom of the Western Conference at 15-55. They will look to maximize what they can this season, as they are eliminated form playoff contention.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs injury reports

Phoenix Suns injury reports for Mar. 23

The Phoenix Suns have starting center Jusuf Nurkic as probable to play. Team doctors will check if his eye is good enough for him to play the Spurs. Josh Okogie and Damion Lee are not going to be suiting up for the team.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jusuf NurkicProbableEye
Josh OkogieOut indefinitelyAbdominal
Damion LeeOut indefinitelyKnee

San Antonio Spurs injury reports for Mar. 23

Only one player in the Spurs roster is not expected to play and that is Charles Bassey. He is out for the season due to a knee injury.

PlayerStatusInjury
Charles BasseyOut for season Knee

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 23

In case Jusuf Nurkic will be scratched by the team doctors, Drew Eubanks should be elevated to starter status. The rest of the starting lineup will look the same with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen.

PlayerStarters2nd3rd
Point GuardDevin BookerIsaiah ThomasSaben Lee
Shooting GuardBradley BealEric Gordon*Josh Okogie
Small ForwardGrayson AllenRoyce O'NealeNassir Little
Power ForwardKevin DurantBol BolIsh Wainwright
CenterDrew EubanksUdoka Azubuike*Jusuf Nurkic

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 23

Not much changes for the Spurs, as they will still field Victor Wembanyama at center positon over Zach Collins.

He' joined by Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champaignie in the starting front court while Tre Joens and Devin Vassell round up the opening five.

PlayerStarter2nd3rd
Point GuardTre JonesBlake WesleyMalaki Branham
Shooting GuardDevin VassellSidy Cissoko
Small ForwardJulian ChampagnieKeldon Johnson
Power ForwardJeremy SochanCedi OsmanDomnick Barlow
CenterVictor WembanyamaZach CollinsSandro Mamukelashvili

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs key matchups

Fans tuned in to the last matchup of the Spurs and Suns to see how Kevin Durant sized up Victor Wembayama.

Once again, the attention will be on those two players, and this time, the former Metropolitans 92 center has more experience. Meanwhile, KD has both Beal and Booker to help space the floor.

