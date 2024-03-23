Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game is one of eight matchups the NBA has slated for Saturday This is the third time both teams are facing each other this season, with the Spurs winning both times.
The Suns are seventh in the Western Conference and are tied with the Dallas Mavericks, with their recored at 41-29, having won their last two games.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are at the bottom of the Western Conference at 15-55. They will look to maximize what they can this season, as they are eliminated form playoff contention.
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs injury reports
Phoenix Suns injury reports for Mar. 23
The Phoenix Suns have starting center Jusuf Nurkic as probable to play. Team doctors will check if his eye is good enough for him to play the Spurs. Josh Okogie and Damion Lee are not going to be suiting up for the team.
San Antonio Spurs injury reports for Mar. 23
Only one player in the Spurs roster is not expected to play and that is Charles Bassey. He is out for the season due to a knee injury.
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups and depth charts
Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 23
In case Jusuf Nurkic will be scratched by the team doctors, Drew Eubanks should be elevated to starter status. The rest of the starting lineup will look the same with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen.
San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 23
Not much changes for the Spurs, as they will still field Victor Wembanyama at center positon over Zach Collins.
He' joined by Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champaignie in the starting front court while Tre Joens and Devin Vassell round up the opening five.
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs key matchups
Fans tuned in to the last matchup of the Spurs and Suns to see how Kevin Durant sized up Victor Wembayama.
Once again, the attention will be on those two players, and this time, the former Metropolitans 92 center has more experience. Meanwhile, KD has both Beal and Booker to help space the floor.