Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 4, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4. it will be one of nine games on the day. This is the second and last time both teams will face off in the regular season, with the previous matchup won by the Suns.

The Suns are sixth spot in the Western Conference with a 28-21 record. They're coming off a 129-120 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are slightly above the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference. Having won just nine times, they are coming off defeats to the LA Clippers and the Miami Heat.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards matchup will be in the Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Sunday, February 4, starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The television broadcast rights are shared by MNMT and Arizona Family Sports while the live stream can be seen through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Suns (-600) vs Wizards (+450)

Spread: Suns +11.0 (-110) vs -11.0 Wizards (-110)

Total (O/U): Suns (u239.0) vs Wizards (o239.0)

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Preview

The Wizards have five players on their injured reserve. There's uncertainty regarding the availability of Bilal Coulibaly and Tyus Jones, who are considered questionable and will be gametime decisions.

Confirmed to not suit up are Marvin Bagley III, Kyle Kuzma and Isaiah Livers who are still nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, only Damion Lee is on the Suns' injury list. He's scratched from the game against the Orlando Magic, as he still has no timeline to return from his knee injury.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Predicted lineups

The Suns will be fielding their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Joining them at the starting center is Jusuf Nurkic, while Grayson Allen provides spacing to round up the starting cast.

For the Wizards, if Tyus Jones and Kyle Kuzma do not suit up, Landy Shamat and Corey Kispert should get elevated to starter status. They should join Jordan Poole, Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija in the starting lineup.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Jordan Poole is the top scorer for the Wizards and has 21.5 points for his NBA prop. He should go over, as Kyle Kuzma won't be suiting up against the Suns.

The NBA prop for Kevin Durant is 25.5, and he has been going over in the last two games. This should be an easy over for him and the Wizards should keep the game close so KD will stay on the court.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Prediction

The Suns are entering the matchup as the favorites over the struggling Wizards. The spread should be covered, while the total should be under just like in their December matchup.

