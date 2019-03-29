×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pierce to LeBron and Lakers: You'll need more than Zion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Mar 2019, 06:36 IST
Zion-LeBron_032819-us-news-getty-ftr
Zion Williamson, LeBron James

Paul Pierce said LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers need more than top NBA prospect Zion Williamson if they want to return to the playoffs.

The Lakers are already out of the postseason equation and they could – albeit with slim chances – win the NBA Draft lottery.

If Lakers somehow beat the odds and land the number one pick, Duke sensation Williamson would be the obvious choice.

But if you ask 2008 NBA champion and MVP Pierce, that single addition will not put the Lakers back in the postseason.

"Y'all need a lot. ... A lot. A lot," Pierce told TMZ. "Zion is not the saviour, but he's very good. But y'all need more than that."

Then when asked if he thought James should change teams, a cheeky Pierce said before driving away: "No. LeBron is doing well out here with his production company."

Pierce has been harsh on the Lakers since their season started to spiral out of control.

Last month, former Boston Celtics star Pierce said the Lakers should shut down James to preserve him for next season.

James, however, has continued to play and play well down the stretch. Just last week he had a triple-double against the Sacramento Kings and said afterwards: "I know we're out the playoff race, but if I'm on the court, I'm going to play how I play, and I play to win.

Advertisement

"I owe it to myself, and obviously with the fans continuing to show up, they know we're not making the playoffs; by me owing it to myself, it automatically gives to our fans when I'm out on the floor."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
LeBron sends best wishes to top NBA prospect Zion Williamson after injury
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: Kemba Walker interesting the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
'Focus on the game' – Bryant to Duke star Zion
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Where do LeBron James, his battered Legacy and the Los Angeles Lakers go from here?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Paul Pierce is underrated
RELATED STORY
Lakers need leadership in lieu of LeBron and Rondo – Walton
RELATED STORY
Uncertain Future for LeBron James and his LA Lakers
RELATED STORY
LeBron, Antetokounmpo to sit out Lakers-Bucks
RELATED STORY
It would be an honour to coach LeBron and Lakers, admits Kidd
RELATED STORY
Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of Zion Williamson, the likely #1 Draftee on 20th June
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us