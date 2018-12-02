×
Pistons spoil Curry's return, beating Warriors 111-102

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24   //    02 Dec 2018, 08:11 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons spoiled Stephen Curry's return, beating the Golden State Warriors 111-102 on Saturday night.

Curry returned after missing 11 games with a groin strain. He scored 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting, going 3 of 9 from 3-point range.

Andre Drummond had 16 points and 19 rebounds to help Detroit win its fifth straight.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State, and Klay Thompson added 21.

WIZARDS 102, NETS 88

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 22 and Washington handed Brooklyn its sixth straight loss.

Markieff Morris rebounded from a 1-for-10 shooting night Friday in a loss at Philadelphia to score 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Allen Crabbe led Brooklyn with 14 points. The losing streak is the Nets' longest since an eight-game skid in February.

KNICKS 136, BUCKS 134, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmanuel Mudiay scored 28 points and New York outlasted Milwaukee in overtime.

Rookie forward Kevin Knox had a career-high 26 points, and Damyean Dotson and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points each. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 19 rebounds for Milwaukee.

