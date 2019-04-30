Popovich negotiating new contract with Spurs

Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he is negotiating a new contract.

Popovich wrapped up his 23rd NBA season with the Spurs on Saturday after San Antonio were eliminated in seven games by the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference first-round series.

Still, the Spurs tied the record for the longest streak in NBA history by making the playoffs for a 22nd consecutive season.

Earlier this month, Popovich became the all-time leader in total wins by a head coach in league history. In the 70-year-old's time at the helm, the Spurs have won five championships, most recently in 2014.

While speaking to reporters Monday, Popovich indicated he will be back next season.

"That's up in the air,” Popovich said jokingly. "I'm currently… I've never talked about my contract in all these years. Never had an agent. Never talked about the contract. Just like R.C. [Buford, Spurs general manager] don't talk about free agents or trades, or anything.

"My contract is basically my business, but I'll break the rule this time. I'm currently in a negotiation that I could very well end up with the Portofino Flyers or Positano Pirates. I think that it's like one-third Positano, one-third Portofino and one-third San Antonio, so we'll see where it ends up."

As he walked away, Popovich further teased his return.

"Good luck to all of you this summer," he said. "Be safe. We live in a dangerous country because nobody has any courage to do what they need to do. So, enjoy and we'll laugh a lot next fall."