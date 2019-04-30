×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Popovich negotiating new contract with Spurs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    30 Apr 2019, 05:10 IST
Gregg-Popovich-012117-USNews-Getty-FTR
Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he is negotiating a new contract.

Popovich wrapped up his 23rd NBA season with the Spurs on Saturday after San Antonio were eliminated in seven games by the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference first-round series. 

Still, the Spurs tied the record for the longest streak in NBA history by making the playoffs for a 22nd consecutive season.

Earlier this month, Popovich became the all-time leader in total wins by a head coach in league history. In the 70-year-old's time at the helm, the Spurs have won five championships, most recently in 2014.

While speaking to reporters Monday, Popovich indicated he will be back next season.

"That's up in the air,” Popovich said jokingly. "I'm currently… I've never talked about my contract in all these years. Never had an agent. Never talked about the contract. Just like R.C. [Buford, Spurs general manager] don't talk about free agents or trades, or anything.

"My contract is basically my business, but I'll break the rule this time. I'm currently in a negotiation that I could very well end up with the Portofino Flyers or Positano Pirates. I think that it's like one-third Positano, one-third Portofino and one-third San Antonio, so we'll see where it ends up."

As he walked away, Popovich further teased his return.

"Good luck to all of you this summer," he said. "Be safe. We live in a dangerous country because nobody has any courage to do what they need to do. So, enjoy and we'll laugh a lot next fall."

Advertisement
Popovich blasts 'pathetic' Spurs in bizarre exchange with reporters
RELATED STORY
Popovich hopes Spurs fans treat Leonard with 'respect'
RELATED STORY
Popovich 'surprised people stayed' for 'odd' Game 7
RELATED STORY
Livid Popovich restrained after being ejected in Spurs' loss
RELATED STORY
Phoenix got robbed - Popovich rips 'pathetic performance' from Spurs
RELATED STORY
Nuggets rout Spurs 113-85; Popovich ejected after 63 seconds
RELATED STORY
Spurs coach Popovich uncertain if he will return next season
RELATED STORY
Spurs beat Pistons 119-107; Popovich ties Sloan
RELATED STORY
Spurs coach Popovich gives Wade special gifts before final matchup
RELATED STORY
Popovich ties Riley for road wins; Spurs beat Wolves 116-113
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us