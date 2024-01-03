Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 3, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, marking the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. Dallas leads their season series 2-0.

In their last matchup on Dec. 16, the Mavericks won 131-120 in Portland, led by superstar guard Luka Doncic, who recorded a 40-point triple-double.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Blazers (9-23) will look to bounce back following their 109-88 road loss to the Phoenix Suns (18-15) on Monday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks (19-15) will look to redeem themselves following their season-worst 127-90 road loss to the Utah Jazz (15-19) on Monday.

Wednesday’s contest marks the first of Dallas’ seven-game homestand. Additionally, it is the second game of Portland’s seven-game road trip.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, starting lineups, betting tips and prediction

Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas at 8:30 p.m. EST. The game airs on Bally Sports SW and DALROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+475) vs Mavericks (-650)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+11.5) vs Mavericks (-11.5)

Over/Under: Trail Blazers (o234.5) vs Mavericks (u234.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

Portland projects to be extremely shorthanded, particularly in the frontcourt, for Wednesday’s contest.

Shooting guard Anfernee Simons (illness), wing Toumani Camara (knee), as well as big men Moses Brown (wrist) and Duop Reath (back), are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, center Deandre Ayton (knee) is listed as out. Additionally, center Robert Williams III (knee) remains out for the season.

As for Dallas, guard Dante Exum (heel) is doubtful, while big man Maxi Kleber (toe) is questionable.

With Portland so shorthanded in the interior, the Mavericks should be in store for a big offensive game. They are averaging 128 points per game through their first two matchups against the Blazers this season.

Expect Doncic and co-star Kyrie Irving to carve up Portland’s lackluster defense and set their teammates up for a plethora of open shots. Mavericks rookie big man Dereck Lively II should also be in prime position to thrive against the Blazers’ undermanned frontcourt.

If Simons is out for the Blazers, they will have to find a way to generate offense. Rookie point guard Scoot Henderson was their leading scorer on Monday against Phoenix with 17 points. Outside of Henderson, they will have to rely heavily on veterans Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon.

Portland enters Wednesday ranked 27th in offensive rating (109.0) and 19th in defensive rating (115.3). Dallas, on the other hand, ranks 10th in offensive rating (117.0) and 23rd in defensive rating (116.9).

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

With the Blazers shorthanded, their starting lineup for Wednesday remains up in the air. If Simons is out, Portland will likely start Brogdon and Henderson in the backcourt. However, if Simons is available, he should start over Henderson.

Meanwhile, Grant and defensive wing Matisse Thybulle are expected to start in the frontcourt. They will be joined by either Brown, Reath, Ibou Badji or Jabari Walker, depending on who is available.

As for the Mavericks, they should start Doncic and Irving in the backcourt. Meanwhile, forward Derrick Jones Jr. is expected to start in the frontcourt alongside Lively and either Tim Hardaway Jr. or Grant Williams.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, Doncic has an over/under of 32.5 points. Despite scoring just 19 points against the Jazz on Monday, the four-time All-Star has scored at least 33 in eight of his last 10 games. Meanwhile, he is averaging 36.0 ppg through two games against Portland this season. So, it makes sense to take the over.

Meanwhile, Irving has an over/under of 21.5 points. The eight-time All-Star returned from a 12-game absence against Utah on Monday. He struggled, finishing with just 14 points.

However, he is still averaging 22.5 ppg through 18 games this season. So, Wednesday’s contest against the Blazers’ underwhelming defense should mark a prime opportunity for him to get back on track and hit the over.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks will have a considerable talent advantage over the Blazers on Wednesday, therefore they are massive betting favorites (-650). So, they should be able to secure an easy double-digit victory like they did in their previous two matchups.

Dallas has beaten Portland by 13 and 11 points this season. So, the Mavericks should also have a decent chance of covering the spread (-11.5) against a shorthanded Blazers squad.

Additionally, with both teams ranking near the bottom of the league in defense, they should be able to surpass their over/under points total of 234.5. They did so in each of their previous two matchups.

Also Read: "Luka and Kyrie just don't work": NBA fans diss Dallas Mavericks' star duo after 37-point blowout loss to lowly Jazz