Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and betting tips | January 24, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. This will be the first head-to-head matchup between the two teams as part of the NBA's 8-game slate schedule.

The game will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and Root Sports Plus for home and away coverage. Fans can live stream the game on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with their free trial.

The Blazers (12-31) are 14th in the West, dropping back-to-back games on the road to the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder. They will play on the second night of the back-to-back after losing to Jaylen Williams' game-winning shot, 109-111.

The Rockets (20-22) are 11th in the West. They played the Boston Celtics at home on Sunday, losing 107-116. Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points and 11 rebounds on 11-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-11 3-point shooting. He ended the game with a +18 rating.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: Blazers (+10.5) vs. Rockets (-9.5)

Moneyline: Blazers (+370) vs. Rockets (-440)

Total(O/U): Blazers (O 221.5) vs. Rockets (U 221.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets preview

The Blazers are the second-worst team in the West, four games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. They have lost seven of their last 10 and 14 in their previous 20. The Blazers have a net rating of -9.4 (28th), including a 108.1 offensive rating (29th) and 117.5 defensive rating (22nd).

The Rockets have posted a 3-7 record in their last 10 games, including four games at home, which were split. They have gone 16-7 at home. In their previous five home games, they have a net -3.9 rating with a 108.3 offensive rating and 112.2 defensive rating.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

For the Blazers, Malcolm Brogdon will start at PG, Anfernee Simons at SG, Jerami Grant at SF, Jabari Walker at PF and Deandre Ayton at center.

For the Rockets, Fred VanVleet will start at PG, Jalen Green at SG, Dillion Brooks at SF, Jabari Smith Jr. at PF and Alperen Sengun at center.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Jalen Green has averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 rebounds on 39.7% shooting and 2.0 three-pointers on 32.0%. His player prop for three-pointers is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to cross or reach this.

Fred VanVleet has averaged 17.3 points, 8.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds. His player prop for recording a double-double is set at over/under 0.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this line.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets predictions

The Rockets are favored at home, as sportsbooks and betting lines indicate. Despite the Blazers' recent subpar form, they showed resilience in a challenging matchup against the OKC Thunder on the road, potentially carrying that momentum into Wednesday's game.

