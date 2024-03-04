Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report for March 4 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday, with the game tipping off at 8 p.m. ET. This matchup marks the season series' conclusion, with the Timberwolves currently leading 3-0. This contest is included in a packed NBA lineup that boasts six games.

Portland, with a record of 17-42, finds itself just above the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Its last outing saw it clinch a 107-100 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Saturday. Anfernee Simons was a standout performer, dropping 30 points, seven boards and seven assists, including a 44.4% success rate from beyond the arc.

On the other side, Minnesota, boasting a 42-19 record, sits second in the Western Conference. The Wolves' recent game ended in a narrow 89-88 defeat to the LA Clippers, marking their first game of a back-to-back series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the loss, Anthony Edwards shone brightly, scoring 27 points, five rebounds and two assists, along with three steals. Edwards' shooting was notable, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from 3-point territory.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Portland Trail Blazers injury report for March 4

The Portland Trail Blazers have listed seven players on their injury report. SF Jerami Grant (quadriceps) is doubtful, while C Deandre Ayton (hand) and SG Matisse Thybulle (left hip) are questionable.

PG Scoot Henderson (adductor), SG Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), PG Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and C Robert Williams (right knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Jerami Grant Doubtful quadriceps Deandre Ayton Questionable hand Matisse Thybulle Questionable left hip soreness Malcolm Brogdon Out elbow Scoot Henderson Out adductor Shaedon Sharpe Out abdomen Robert Williams Out right knee

What happened to Scoot Henderson?

The Trail Blazers' promising rookie Scoot Henderson is set to miss additional games due to a left adductor strain, extending his time away from the court, team officials confirmed last Tuesday.

The guard, who has already been sidelined for five games, will not participate in the team's forthcoming road game.

Henderson, the Trail Blazers' third overall pick, has not engaged in any basketball activities since the injury occurred on Feb. 15, according to coach Chauncey Billups.

The Trail Blazers are adopting a cautious approach to Henderson's recovery, emphasizing the importance of his long-term health and development over immediate game participation.

Expand Tweet

His inaugural season has been marred by injuries, including an ankle sprain and a foot sprain, which previously sidelined him for a total of 11 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for March 4

The Timberwolves have reported that shooting guard Jaylen Clark is sidelined with an Achilles injury and is out for an indefinite period. All other players on the roster are reported to be available for Monday's selection.

Player Status Injury Jaylen Clark Out Achilles

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup for March 4

Position Player PG Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels PF Karl-Anthony Towns C Rudy Gobert