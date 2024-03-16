Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 16, 2024

The injury-hampered Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road on Saturday to take on the surging New Orleans Pelicans. Portland’s decimated roster will be at a major disadvantage when they visit a team that seems primed for a strong playoff push. The Blazers will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Shaedon Sharpe.

After an impressive 112-104 win over the LA Clippers, the Pelicans will set their sights on a less formidable team riddled with injuries. New Orleans, which will be playing the back end of consecutive games, must not overlook their struggling opponents.

Zion Williamson and his teammates will have to prove that they can also take care of business against opponents below their tier.

Adding to the Blazers’ misery is the uncertainty in the status of Matisse Thybulle (ankle), Jerami Grant (hamstring) and Jabari Walker (hip). Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to probable, so he's likely leading the charge without a cavalry behind him.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the showdown between the Blazers and Pelicans on Saturday.

There will be no national coverage of the matchup, but it will be aired live locally by Bally Sports New Orleans and ROOT Sports Plus. Streaming will be available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Blazers (+700) vs. Pelicans (-1100)

Spread: Blazers (+13.5) vs. Pelicans (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Blazers (o212.5 -110) vs. Pelicans (u212.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have shown fight, but they have just been too injury-riddled to consistently pull out wins.

Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons have been carrying the cudgels but lack enough support. The remaining healthy supporting cast will have to step up or get blown out by the home team.

Zion Williamson seems ready to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs. “Zanos” took everything the Clippers threw at him and came out with flying colors on Thursday.

If he shows the same form in the rematch with the Blazers, the hosts could run the Trail Blazers out of the building.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Deandre Ayton, F - Toumane Camara, F - Kris Murray, G - Dalano Banton and PG - Scoot Henderson will likely start for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons likely starts over Henderson if he’s cleared to play. Chauncey Billups usually has Matisse Thybulle come off the bench to improve the team’s defense.

The coach will likely take out Banton for the defensive ace to play. Billups has also experimented with his rotation amid the injuries, so he could juggle his players the way he sees fit.

PF - Zion Williamson, SF - Brandon Ingram, SF - Herb Jones, C - Jonas Valanciunas and PG - CJ McCollum will open the game for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Trey Murphy could relieve Jonas Valanciunas early as he has been doing lately. Murphy’s presence will add another shooter to surround Zion Williams with. McCollum could be next for Jose Alvarado’s energy, hustle and defense.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Zion Williamson gets a 22.5 over/under points prop on Saturday. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar is averaging 21.4 PPG this month but has been scorching-hot in his last four games. He has averaged 29.3 PPG in that span. Against Portland’s decimated lineup, he will likely surpass his points prop.

Deandre Ayton has a 19.5 over/under points prop. The former Phoenix Suns big man has been superb this month, averaging 29.0 PPG on 61.2% shooting. Ayton only failed to reach 30 points in four March games against the Boston Celtics’ elite defense. With the way he has been playing, he's likely to top his points prop.

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The walking wounded Portland Trail Blazers on the road will be hard pressed to beat the rampaging New Orleans Pelicans.

Portland could make it a fight early on, but the hosts just have too much depth, firepower and skills to be denied. The Pelicans are expected to run away from the Blazers if they don’t take their foot off the gas late on.